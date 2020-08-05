Plattsburgh CSD draft reopening plan met with criticism

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City School District’s AN draft reopening plan has drawn ire from school community members.
As of Tuesday night, more than 400 had signed a change.org petition started by Plattsburgh High School senior Mirren Guzzio to make masks mandatory and do away with a requirement that families provide a doctor’s note in order to opt students out of in-person learning.
“There’s many, many, many parents now that are saying that they’re just simply not going to send their children to school,” Michael Clausen — whose children would enter fourth grade at Oak Street Elementary School — told the Press-Republican.
“What’s happening now is that the school district is forcing us to make an impossible choice: either we go it alone and homeschool, or we send our children into a dangerous environment and that’s not a choice that any parent should have to make.”
PLANS REQUIRED
New York State school districts were instructed to submit reopening plans to the state Education Department (NYSED) by Friday, July 31.
The city school district's draft plan lays out fully in-person, fully remote and hybrid models.
According to an overview written by Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun at the beginning of the document, the district plans to begin the 2020-2021 school year fully in-person “and to ‘retreat’ to the hybrid or full-remote modes as circumstances dictate.”
The plan says masks must be worn when social distancing cannot be accommodated.
Lebrun told the Press-Republican that he did not know when NYSED feedback or approval of the draft plan would come, and noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has promised to make an announcement about school reopening at the end of this week.
MASK-WEARING
Guzzio described the draft plan as "very basic" and said it was a big deal for her personally that the district did not mandate wearing masks at all times — not just when students and staff cannot socially distance — from the beginning.
She has asthma and her mother, Tracie, has an immune disorder.
“I really want to make sure that when I’m going back to school, I can be as safe as possible," Guzzio said.
“Their policy on masks really bothered me because they are only requiring it when kids can’t social distance, and I think it just makes sense because it would be safer that way for everyone to just have to wear them all the time.”
Lebrun said building-level mask-wearing protocols were being formed, and that development differences between students at various levels made a district-wide mask standard inappropriate.
“Buildings will fully communicate mask expectations (along with a great deal of other health and safety information) to parents prior to September.”
He expects that those expectations might generally include individuals wearing masks throughout the school day, with exceptions being made during adequately distanced meals, music classes and outdoor activities, as well as designated "mask breaks."
Seeming to reference Guzzio’s petition, Lebrun wrote in a tweet Monday that, “Student activism is a wonderful thing, & we need this spirit and engagement more now than ever, but I encourage waiting on these protocols before reacting.”
PARENTAL CHOICE
According to the plan, the district will provide remote instruction during fully in-person or hybrid periods of instruction if parents or guardians choose not to send their child or children back to school, “provided such is directed in writing by the medical provider.”
Clausen took issue with the lack of parental choice for an online option, and Guzzio said the doctor's note requirement was unfair to those who may live with grandparents or relatives with immune disorders.
She further argued that giving families the option for remote learning could free up space for those who do want to resume in-person learning and allow for proper social distancing.
Lebrun told the Press-Republican that the reopening committee gave the topic of parent choice much consideration, and "built this plan according to what is believed to be in students' best interests.”
He noted that, due to the spring closure, all students have both academic and social deficits “best addressed through direct, in-person instruction from teachers and interaction with service providers.”
“Creating another period of student isolation (when the state asserts that in-person instruction is possible) would serve to compound those deficits,” Lebrun added.
He said the view that this limitation was an infringement on parents’ rights was a valid perspective.
“In turn, I hope that those parents acknowledge that in-person instruction is more effective than remote instruction, and that the reopening plan reflects the committee's view of what best serves students," Lebrun continued. "This too is a valid perspective.
“This is a matter of opposing philosophies about educational equity and how students are best served. The governor may still direct that districts must afford parents the option to self-select into remote instruction, and if such occurs, the district will certainly comply — as we do with all mandates.”
INPUT
Clausen said his and other parents’ major concern about the plan was a lack of engagement with students, parents or the public.
He pointed to how, in a press conference Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted that schools work with parents to develop trust through means such as virtual town halls and meetings.
Middle School AIS Provider Samantha Trudeau, a member of the Strategic Planning Committee for Reopening Fall 2020, is listed as a parent representative in the plan’s document.
Clausen called this a conflict of interest, arguing that a parent representative on the committee should not be beholden to their employer.
Lebrun believes the plan “addresses all state guidance and was developed by a broad and representative reopening committee.”
He is sure state authorities will contact the district if they have concerns, and said parents were welcome to share comments they did not include in the family survey.
AFFECTS EVERYONE
Under the current plan, Clausen and his wife, Julia, will not be sending their children back to school.
“We’re not professional educators, we’re parents and we have jobs but at the same time we’re just not willing to send our children back to an environment that we know is going to be unsafe," he said.
“We’re just disappointed in the process and we feel that the school district has squandered our trust. Trust is an essential element if we are going to be sending our children back to school in the fall.”
Clausen hopes that the school district will implement additional safeguards such as staggered schedules, smaller classes and half-days, and that an option for virtual learning will be provided.
Guzzio thinks the plan affects the whole community, since students do not simply stay home or at school all days.
“Even if you don’t go to PHS, I think it’s important to be involved in this discussion because we’re all in this community and it affects everyone.”
