PLATTSBURGH — Four more state COVID-19 mass vaccination sites are set to close this Monday, including the one operating at Plattsburgh International Airport's 213 Connecticut Road property.
That point of distribution opened in January, offering the Pfizer vaccine to both locals and New Yorkers from throughout the state. It currently offers Johnson & Johnson vaccines on a walk-in only basis.
Also set to close are the sites at The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica and Jones Beach in Wantagh, according to the Governor's Office.
The downscaling that began last month reflects a transition to focusing resources in areas where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average, a press release said.
"As our vaccination efforts continue across the state, we are continuing to target communities that have lower vaccination rates and using every tool at our disposal to make the vaccine accessible to every New Yorker," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
"In line with this strategy, the downscaling of our mass vaccination sites is proceeding as planned and we are shifting resources to where they are most needed, so we can get more shots into people's arms and defeat this virus once and for all."
Those who would like to utilize a state-run vaccination site can check am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for available sites and appointments.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched vaccines.gov/search/ earlier this year to help people search for available vaccine by manufacturer and location.
More information will be added to this report.
