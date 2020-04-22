Plattsburgh Community Garden still has open plots

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh residents looking to lessen trips to the supermarket during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak still have a chance to garden.
The Plattsburgh Community Garden Group, which runs two public garden locations within the city, still has plots left for its upcoming season.
“Essentially we’re heading into our season, but, honestly, it’s still a little early,” said Jack Downs, chair of the group’s board. “You’re not going to be planting any tomatoes yet, but it is starting to get going.”
Downs mentioned that some gardeners have turned over their plots and planted early-season crops, but have not done much else.
The garden group is still accepting new plot applications, with four plots still available at both Melissa L. Penfield Park and at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street in Plattsburgh, according to Downs.
Any interested applicants can visit the group’s website at www.plattsburghcommunitygarden.org or can email Downs for more information.
The season fee for a plot at the Penfield Park garden is $35, while the fee at the housing authority garden is $25. Housing authority residents garden for free.
The fee includes access to water, shared tools and compost at both locations.
PRECAUTIONS
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the garden did not hold its annual season kickoff event, which was scheduled for April 18.
“We had a very good turnout as far as a number of people taking plots,” Downs said. “We were concerned that without a big kickoff meeting, we would be lacking in numbers this year, but the response was pretty strong.”
Due to the cancellation of the kickoff, the garden orientation usually held at had to go digital.
Downs created a video orientation that can be found at the garden’s website.
The garden asks that all returning and new gardeners watch the video before gardening this year, as it includes added precautions that the garden will be taking to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The garden group will be providing soap and rags in the garden’s sheds to clean communal tools, according to Downs, and the garden has asked that people bring masks with them in case they end up coming in close contact with other gardeners.
In the rare occurrence of two people with neighboring plots show up at the same time the garden asks that one person waits for the other to leave.
APPROVED ACTIVITY
The garden had supportive responses from both Mayor Colin Read and the Plattsburgh Housing Authority when the board presented on how the garden will safely operate, Downs said, and will continue as an approved activity.
“We want to really thank the community for their support, and we’re looking forward to a great season,” Downs said.
