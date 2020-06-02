PLATTSBURGH - Plattsburgh City School District residents will vote on a budget that is slightly up in spending and with a tax levy within the state tax cap.
Superintendent Jay Lebrun said the Board of Education and administration has worked hard to craft a reasonable budget proposal, amidst difficult circumstances including an already-announced state aid reduction and great uncertainty about subsequent Aid rollbacks.
"This proposal features only a modest increase in spending (0.45 percent), and a projected tax levy which is compliant with the tax levy limit," Lebrun said.
Ballots have gone out to district residents and they are due back by June 9.
Voting is being done by mail this year due to the coronavirus.
The tax levy total proposes is $23,567,410 for an increase of 2.1 percent, which is compliant with the adjusted tax cap.
Lebrun said Gov. Andrew Cuomo has forecast substantial reductions in school aid if a federal stimulus plan for state and local governments does not alleviate the state’s revenue shortfall.
"Our Board of Education has, thus far, taken an optimistic view of this stimulus scenario, and remains hopeful that such will de-necessitate further state aid reductions," Lebrun said.
"If, however, this federal stimulus is not adequate to offset the state’s shortfall, then more aid cuts are likely, and an extensive list of additional budgetary reductions will need to be considered."
Lebrun said that in selecting budget reductions, the board has thus far focused on savings through attrition, and has identified several soon-to-be vacant positions to eliminate – thereby minimizing the impact on current staff and on the local economy.
Here is a list of savings measures in the budget plan.
$238,000 – Expiration of PTA (Plattsburgh Teachers’ Association) Contract on June 30, 2020 – $ Amount represents savings in 20202021
$163,716 – Do not replace (3) full-time equivalent teaching assistants through attrition
$119,711 – Reduce one FTE administrator through attrition
$118,447 – Eliminate three assistant principals district-wide (move to a co-principal model at the high school in 2020-2021)
$85,000 – Reduction of sick leave payout (sunset of memorandum of understanding in Plattsburgh Teachers’ Association contract)
$82,370 – Do not replace one FTE special education teacher (attrition)
$82,370 – Do not replace one FTE elementary teacher (attrition)
$64,600 – Shift portion of director of Buildings/Grounds salary to Capital Project for one year (2020-2021)
$43,320 – Do not replace one FTE custodian (attrition)
PLATTSBURGH - City of Plattsburgh School District Superintendent Jay Lebrun says the district is getting plenty of inquiries about voting on the school budget and school board candidates this year.
This year's voting is being done by paper ballots by mail as order of the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ballots went out last week and are due back by 5 p.m. June 9.
Lebrun said there has been many questions concerning voter confidentiality.
"These are valid, insightful, responsible inquiries," he said.
"Absentee balloting has been used in school votes/elections, to a small extent, for many years. However, given that this voting method is the exclusive system available this year, many voters will be using absentee ballots for the first time. The Plattsburgh City School District, and presumably most districts statewide, will employ a system of separation of duties so as ensure voter privacy."
Lebrun said that while it is legally required that each submitted ballot envelope be examined so as to ensure that the submitter (as indicated by the name and signature on the envelope) is an eligible voter, the envelope and the actual ballot are separated well-before the ballot vote is tallied.
"This system of recording votes equates to somewhat of an assembly line approach, wherein one election official reviews the envelope and removes the folded ballot (without examining the latter), and a different official unfolds the actual ballot (which is anonymous and is no longer connected to any name-inscribed envelope) and tallies the vote.
"Subsequent officials will simply re-count each vote so as to ensure multiple tallies and verification of the official count. We are confident that this system of receiving ballots maximizes voter confidentiality."
Any further questions may be directed to Dawn Stetz, district clerk at dstetz@plattscsd.org.
