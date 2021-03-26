PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education voted 6-2 Thursday night to approve a return to fully in-person instruction district-wide on April 12.
"I think it’s in the best interest of the children," Board President Leisa Boise said. "And the students — they need the best education that we can possibly give them and that is the one-on-one instruction."
Per an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a remote option will remain available for students, so long as they are not in academic distress.
Throughout this academic year, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has operated in a hybrid modality, though temporary shifts to fully remote instruction were made following the Thanksgiving and winter breaks.
READY FOR CHALLENGE
Prior to the board’s vote, Tim Mulligan, president of the teachers’ association, shared that the union’s stance on a full reopening was not an easy yes or no response.
He expressed how teachers were excited to connect with students, enthusiastic to dive deeper into the curriculum and willing to balance livestreaming and attending to full classrooms.
But he also acknowledged the concerns they have and the challenges they have faced, among them worries about quality of instruction for remote students, exhaustion due to yet another pivot, student mental health issues and having to learn to teach differently.
“At some point, the answer to our return will be an easy one, but waiting until that decision is easy is at the detriment of our students’ mental health and education,” Mulligan said.
“Our association is ready to take on this next challenge, but know that we have dealt with — and that what we will deal with — is not normal.”
He added that the teachers will push themselves and work harder than ever before, despite being without a contract for nine months.
“We will do this because we are an amazing group of teachers with amazing students.”
'DON'T BRING IT BACK'
Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun explained changes the "Return to In-Person Instruction" plan will bring, including a relaxation of the timeframe between when a family with a fully-remote student has to notify the district of their intention to return to in-person instruction, and when the student can actually return. That was shortened from 10 weeks to five weeks of notice in the fall.
“Moving forward, principals will have the latitude to approve a student’s return much more quickly, perhaps within even a week of the parent request,” Lebrun said.
That will essentially allow families uncomfortable with moving to fully in-person instruction right after the April break more flexibility to postpone their students’ return.
Board member Roderick Sherman referenced that in explaining his decision to vote yes on the plan. He said he has received phone calls saying it is time to open up, adding that families have the option to keep their children on remote learning for two weeks after the break if they choose.
Sherman said he understood why families were planning to travel, but noted that they must remember to wash their hands, socially distance, wear masks and avoid crowds.
"You can get out and enjoy a good family vacation but just ... remember that virus is out there and don’t bring it back. Do your best."
Board member Amelia Goerlitz wondered if parents would be willing to have their children tested after spring break travel.
Lebrun explained that, since the state is lifting domestic travel testing and quarantine requirements on April 1, the district cannot preclude any students who have traveled from returning to school in-person.
TWO NO VOTES
Board members Ronald Marino and Clayton Morris voted against the plan to implement fully in-person instruction April 12.
Marino noted that, based on his recollection, the vote among Reopening Committee members was split evenly between staggering opening and “mass opening.”
He noted points on both sides, but also communications from concerned parents suggesting a two-week delay following the break.
“It’s one of those situations you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t,” he said. “But I’d rather lean on the side of caution.
“I’m not willing to, even by chance, put our kids at risk.”
Morris voiced support for remaining in the hybrid modality for the two weeks after break, similarly citing constituent concerns.
“To just forget about what they’re asking and just let that go, I think is wrong so I am voting no.”
RIGHT TO RETURN
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Carrie Zales expressed confidence in the expediency of the district's process for assisting with contact tracing in the event of a positive case.
She also noted that many students are not getting necessary support and instruction, and need to be in school in order to have one-on-one interactions with teachers and to end their social isolation.
"I understand that families are going to go on vacation, but if those families make those decisions to go on vacation, they have an opportunity to go remote if they don’t feel comfortable," she continued.
"Those students that are going to stay here with their families because they want to return to school should also have the right to return to the mode in which they have maybe chosen not to go away because of."
REGARDLESS OF MODE
Throughout the discussion, Lebrun put forth the prevailing argument that schools are not the primary sources of virus transmission, and said COVID-19 cases have occurred among the student population regardless of whether the district was in hybrid or remote mode.
He pointed to how, this week, about 50 students were quarantined in connection with a few positive cases among students, despite what he described as exceptional protocols in-school.
However, Lebrun also noted that teachers — about half of whom have been vaccinated, based on responses given to the district — were largely unaffected, leading him to expect less pressure on safe staffing in the face of a positive case going forward.
The superintendent said there will be similar cases that cause large numbers of student quarantines through the end of the school year, emphasizing that that has been the reality up to now.
"But I do worry that a positive case on April 13 might be held up as evidence in some people’s eyes that reopening the day before on April 12 was foolish and irresponsible.
"I don’t believe that to be true."
