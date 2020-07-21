PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh International Airport is supporting the state Department of Health's efforts to ensure travelers from restricted states quarantine when they arrive in New York.
On June 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring those coming from states "with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate, over a seven-day rolling average" to qurantine for 14 days.
Last week, he announced that enforcement teams would be stationed at all airports statewide to ensure DOH traveler forms — which detail contact information and travel plans — were being completed when people entered the state.
FORMS AVAILABLE
Plattsburgh International’s current schedule includes round trip flights to and from destinations in Florida and South Carolina, two of the 22 restricted states listed on the DOH website as of Monday.
“We’ve been ... supporting DOH with providing logistical support at the airport in terms of a space for them to physically be when these passengers come in,” Airport Director Chris Kreig said.
In that space, which passengers walk up to as they leave the gate area, there is a table where a state DOH representative has forms and pens available as well as a lock box where the forms can be deposited.
Kreig said airlines are also handing out the forms prior to landing, and travelers have the option to fill the form out online at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory.
According to the state DOH website, "Travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine."
Kreig said the first day of enforcement last week seemed to go smoothly, and that it has been a cooperative effort between the airlines, the airport, the state DOH, the state Department of Transportation and the Transportation Security Administration.
“The intent of this is … we’re trying to keep the cases of COVID-19 where they are right now and not have any increases.”
SCHEDULES IMPACTED
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted flight schedules at the airport.
For a time, Skywest, doing business as United Express, had decreased to one round trip flight per day to Dulles International Airport, near Washington, D.C., Kreig said.
That airline now runs its normal number of 12 round trips per week, with two going out Thursday through Monday and one each on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Those flights are hitting the two banks of connecting flights out of Dulles, Kreig said.
Allegiant Air is not currently offering Ft. Lauderdale flights at Plattsburgh International. Four round trips each week go to Orlando Sanford International Airport and two go to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
Spirit Airlines has two flights each week to Myrtle Beach, but recently notified Kreig that they will suspend that service at the beginning of August.
Based on options listed on Spirit's website, it appears flights to Ft. Lauderdale will also be suspended at that time.
'RETAIN WHAT WE HAVE'
Prior to COVID-19, the three airlines were happy with the level of service they had through Plattsburgh International, Kreig said.
“Everybody’s hoping that things get back to normal because they want to come back and want to resume service. It’s just a matter of when ... the market’s going to be able to support it.”
Importantly, both the airport and county have good relationships and lines of communication with the airlines, Kreig continued.
“It’s going to be even more important coming out of this because we’re going to need those relationships, we’re going to need those lines of communication because coming out of this, the goal is going to be to retain what we have.
“I know the push prior to this was to get more service, but the goal is going to be to retain what we have because the airline industry has changed drastically.”
FLYING SMART
Kreig said that, based on what he is seeing, people choosing to fly are being smart about it.
“They’re wearing their masks, they’re social distancing, they’re doing what they need to do to fly safely.”
The airport is asking for the public’s cooperation and support to maintain as safe an operating environment as possible.
“We’re working with our different partners here at the airport and we’re all working toward the same goal," Kreig said.
"If somebody’s going to be flying out during this we want to make sure we’re keeping a safe environment for them.”
