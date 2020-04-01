PLATTSBURGH — Settling advance directives is always important, but during a pandemic, Dr. Russell Hartung says, it's even more so.
The recently retired emergency medicine physician said all too often unconscious patients enter emergency rooms without such plans in place.
"We're left not knowing what to do, so we do everything," he said. "We air on the side of being aggressive, because we don't know their wishes."
And so it happens where a patient who, for instance, would not have wanted to be resuscitated, is.
"During a time like this. . . (when) we're already short ventilators," Hartung said, "it becomes especially important that they communicate that beforehand.
That way we know and won't spend a ventilator on someone who never wanted to be on one."
THE DIRECTIVES
Brendan Owens, an attorney of Plattsburgh-based law firm Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley, often works in elder law and estate planning.
Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Owens said many of the firm's clients were asking questions about advance directives, like health-care proxies, powers of attorney and living wills.
"They are all a part of a whole planning package that everyone should have to some degree or another," Owens said, adding that the former two come into play when a person is incapacitated.
"The health-care proxy allows a third party to make medical decisions on behalf of the incapacitated person," he explained. "The power of attorney allows a third party, called an agent, to make financial decisions on their behalf."
About 50 percent of the time, he added, the proxy and agent are the same person.
LIVING WILLS
If an individual has someone they trust to make healthcare decisions and wants to give them "broad latitude to do what's right," Owens said, then a health-care proxy should be sufficient on its own.
"If you have really unique wishes in that regard, you might go an additional step and create a living will," he said.
That document specifically lays out wishes, limiting the proxy's ability to make decisions based solely on best interests, which, he added, comes into play when the incapacitated individual has strong religious and/or personal beliefs.
Dr. Hartung, who worked at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for 25 years, said his own living will talks about life sustaining procedures.
"My own living will says, 'Life sustaining procedures should be withheld or withdrawn if I have an illness or an injury that causes me to have extreme mental deterioration and they don't think I'm going to recover,'" he said.
"So that's saying, if I am in that situation, then just let me go."
'SHOULD WE?'
Another important directive, Hartung said, was a Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment, or MOLST form.
"From the ER point of view and for most people to make some emergency decisions — that's the most important form."
There, he said, patients could say whether or not they prefer certain treatments in certain situations.
"When somebody comes into the ER and they are either in cardiac or respiratory arrest. . . we look for that directive," he said. "Often the patient in that situation can't tell you one way or another.
We look to that to tell us whether, if the person crashes, should we intubate them? Should we do CPR? Should we let them go?"
Information on that form can be found at the New York State Department of Health's website at: https://www.health.ny.gov/professionals/patients/patient_rights/molst/.
'NEVER TOO EARLY'
When is the right time to straighten these things out? Owens says it's never too early.
"Right now, if someone is a healthcare professional, having a will, health-care proxy and power of attorney is probably a good idea," he said.
"Just because of everything we're seeing," he continued. "Healthcare professionals — who have really been the heroes of this whole crisis — are at risk."
The 35-year-old admitted, though, that he hadn't had his directives in place until he had kids just a few years ago.
"That's pretty typical; often when people have kids they start to think about these things."
The latest should be around someone's retirement, he added.
THE PROCESS
Owens said interested individuals should contact a local attorney to get these forms settled.
In the case of an emergency, Owens said his firm could get things straight in about a day or two.
"Otherwise, it takes about two to three weeks," he said. "That is pretty standard."
