PLATTSBURGH — A lot of effort went toward creating the Plattsburgh High girls lacrosse program.
Enough interest had to exist, the Plattsburgh City School District Board had to vote to establish the team, and an application for a super merger between multiple school districts had to be approved.
All these things came to fruition, and the team had its first practice March 9.
A week later, all was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced Section VII to suspend all spring sporting activities.
"What was exciting was we had a really great week of practice before we had to stop," Hornets coach Shannon Brown said.
"I realized right off the bat that we had some really good talent and knew we would surprise some people with the energy level we were bringing."
THE SETBACK
Nobody is exempt from this novel coronavirus.
As excited as everyone involved with the program was to start the season, everyone understood why practices and games needed to stop.
Even with the season up in the air, there's a positive outlook from the Plattsburgh High squad.
"We will get this thing going at some point," Hornets assistant coach Ken Knelly said. "Right now, (the season) is delayed, but it's important for the girls and for everyone involved or interested to know that everyone is welcome on the team, and we will eventually see girls lacrosse at Plattsburgh High."
THE TEAM
Student-athletes from Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Peru and Beekmantown make up the team.
"For me, it was funny but strange because I have played sports against these girls since seventh grade," Peru senior Erin Lawliss said.
"To be playing with them, it was a lot of fun. With the different schools involved, it's become a new and fun dynamic."
The group came together quick and formed chemistry.
"It was a lot of fun in the first week, and we had a great first week of practice and were really excited to get going," Saranac junior Cheyenne Knelly said.
"We worked so hard to get this season. I remember I was playing a volleyball game in the fall at Saranac when we found out the team was going to happen, and after the game was done, I found out there was going to be a team. A bunch of us were excited."
DEALING WITH THE DELAY
Section VII officially suspended all spring sports activities March 18.
That tamed all the excitement behind the Hornets' inaugural season.
"Our jerseys just came in recently, and that was exciting and heartbreaking all at the same time," Brown said.
"It's exciting when new jerseys come in, but it's heartbreaking to think the girls may never get a chance to actually wear them."
No spring sports have been canceled as of now, though, so the team is optimistic.
Plattsburgh originally had a 13-game schedule on tap.
"I am trying to think there will be a season because we have not been told there is not one," Lawliss said.
"We all are staying very connected, and we are all staying very positive."
BUILDING A PROGRAM
Leading up to this season, the team held multiple fundraisers, including selling chocolate bars and holding a Wall-Ball-A-Thon, where the public could donate a lump sum toward the event or pledge a certain amount of money for every catch a player made in the hour-long marathon.
Events like these as well as the passion the players, coaches and supporters had toward the program early on left everyone confident about the future.
"Those fundraisers were so important," Ken Knelly said.
"As time went on, it really felt like everything we had worked toward (before the season) was starting to come together at practices."
A PIPELINE
This season's team, which features a 30-player roster, has many girls who had been with the Plattsburgh Lacrosse Club.
Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse coach Julie Decker helps local lacrosse athletes around the North Country, including those with PLC.
Through various clinics, Decker has worked with players who are now on the Plattsburgh High team and been there for any assistance the Plattsburgh High coaching staff needs.
"To see the growth of the girls lacrosse programs in my three years I have been here, it has been incredible," Decker said. "To see the growth and all these girls fall in love with the sport the way I did when I was a kid, it's amazing."
Decker had Lawliss commit to the Cardinals for the 2021 season earlier this year and sees a great value in having a girls high school team right in Plattsburgh.
"I know the program is in good hands because Shannon and Ken are the ones leading the way," Decker said.
"If I want to go and watch a team and recruit some of these girls, I know they are getting coached well, so that is important when I am looking at potential prospects to come play with me. I know they have been taught the right things and are people I want to work with."
THE FUTURE
The Hornets were scheduled to play their inaugural game April 7, at Potsdam.
As to when Plattsburgh High will have its first game is yet to be determined, but even if the first contest is pushed to next year, the team's passion is not vanishing.
"For me as a junior, especially with all that's going on with the virus, this makes me even more motivated and excited for next year," Cheyenne Knelly said.
"We don't know what will happen this year, and I really hope we have some type of season, but I do know this team and program is going to be special."
