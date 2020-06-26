PLATTSBURGH — Due to weekend weather concerns, the Plattsburgh High School Class of 2020 graduation has been bumped up to this evening.
The outdoor ceremony was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, but unfavorable weather forecasts caused officials to make a last-minute change.
Following a car parade in the SUNY Plattsburgh Fieldhouse parking lot at 5 p.m. this evening, seniors will line up at the concession stand near the PHS turf field at 5:30 p.m.
According to a Plattsburgh City School District Facebook post, the ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said the ceremony itself is for students only. There are around 130 graduates and 20 chaperones.
"It's possible that some family members may watch from outside the fenced turf area," he continued, though anyone on-campus is asked to follow the same general rules of any guest, including abiding by social distancing and wearing masks.
"The event will also be live-streamed, and a professional photographer will take and share pictures of each graduate," Lebrun said.
It was noted on the Facebook post that parents who would like to take pictures at the school are welcome to do so and that backdrops will be available for that purpose.
"Students are expected to wear masks for the entire event, except when they physically walk across the stage and pose for their picture," Lebrun added.
"The senior class ordered special masks for students."
To watch the PHS 2020 commencement, tune in to this link at 6 p.m.: https://tinyurl.com/ybc7w2bl.
