ALBANY - Five upstate regions where coronavirus infections have declined were approved Friday to open a second round of businesses, ending 24 hours of confusion that led to numerous officials urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to clarify the criteria for allowing economic activity to resume.
Western New York, including Niagara and Erie counties, is expected to reopen Tuesday if virus-driven hospital admissions and new infections are kept under control, though an exact date has yet to be announced.
Those regions where numerous "nonessential" businesses were allowed to open their doors Friday following a 10-week lockdown included the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, Central New York and the Finger Lakes.
Some businesses in those regions jumped the gun before Cuomo's announcement, with the encouragement of county leaders who voiced exasperation with what they described as an abrupt shift in guidance from Cuomo one day earlier.
Explaining why the regions could not go forward with reopening some businesses before he opened the gates, Cuomo said he wanted to have international public health experts review the latest coronavirus data for each region before giving the clearance.
“We want to make sure that the data was reviewed by all the experts," he said during a stop in New Rochelle. "A county executive may be very good at what they do, but they’re not an expert on viral transmission in a global pandemic.”
Cuomo has previously called attention to his own experience in managing pandemics. He stated April 29 that "governors don't do global pandemics" in defending his administration from suggestions that New York could have done more earlier to limit travel and take other measures to counter the spread.
The second phase of reopening allows regions to welcome back retail stores, though with limited occupancy; real estate services; car dealerships; professional services; barber shops and hair salons. Those establishments must limit the number of people inside offices or venues to 50 percent of maximum occupancy to allow for social distancing, according to the state's guidance.
In addition, employers are also required to provide workers with personal protection equipment at no cost to employees.
According to Cuomo, the owners of those businesses must comply with public health safety measures. The state is requiring business operators to certify that they have reviewed and understand the protocols necessary to follow during the reopening.
Shopping malls must remain closed with the exception of stores that have their own external entrances that are separate from general mall entrances.
Restaurants offering on-premise dining and bars, with the exception of takeout service, have to stay closed as well.
Gaming and video lottery facilities also must remain closed for the time being. However, the Oneida Nation casinos, which are not under the state's control, have reopened.
Movie theaters, with the exception of drive-ins, fitness centers, exercise classes and gyms have yet to be cleared for reopening. What the state calls "places of public amusement" -- bowling alleys, water parks, zoos, fairs, arcades -- also remain closed until the Cuomo administration says otherwise.
Some services provided by salons and barbers, such as beard and nasal hair trimming, are still not allowed, according to guidance released by the state Friday.
Business groups urged the state to get busy in clarifying the criteria that will be needed to reopen the sectors of the economy that remain closed.
"With 2 million New Yorkers out of work and tens of thousands of businesses surviving on temporary relief, our leaders must avoid adding unnecessary obstacles to future reopening phases," said Michael Kracker, director of the membership-supported business advocacy group Unshackle Upstate.
Of all upstate regions, the one that has struggled the most with the contagion is Western New York. The latest state data, based on seven-day rolling averages, shows it is dealing with 7.85 positive results per 100,000 residents, a rate that far exceeded the North Country, where there are now just 0.38 new infections per 100,000 residents.
State guidance suggests the regions will need to wait two weeks to go from one phase of reopening to the next, with Phase 4 being the final round.
The Mid-Hudson Valley is expecting to join Phase 2 June 9, while New York City, the nation's top hotspot for the contagion, will have to wait until June 8 to enter the initial round for nonessential businesses.
Cuomo said the state now appears to be close to reaching "the bottom of the curve" in the spread of infections. A total of 152 new statewide hospitalizations from the infection reflects "a dramatic drop" for the state.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
