PFC cancels spring season

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh F.C. Soccer Club has canceled its spring 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made via a press release, citing health and safety concerns highly publicized by the CDC and various health departments as the main reasons behind the decision.
"We did not want to subject our kids to potentially contracting (COVID-19) and potentially transferring that to family members or community members who are more subject to the coronavirus than the kids actually would be," PFC President Andrew Wylie told the Press-Republican.
Wylie also stressed the amount of travel various teams take part in to various tournaments during the season creates an even greater risk of exposure.
PFC has approximately 180 players spread across 15 teams of various ages and genders from levels of U-6 to U-18/19.
Albeit a tough and disappointing decision, those attached to PFC understand.
"It's been a difficult situation, but the responses we have gotten from our coaching staff and parents (have been) understanding of the situation," Wylie said.
Prior to its ultimate choice, PFC had been waiting as long as possible and holding out hope there could be some form of a season.
"The board came to a consensus and stated that it would be impractical and irresponsible for PFC to move forward with a spring season in the upcoming weeks or even the next few months," the PFC press release said.
The board is currently working on a refund policy for participants and their families and will have more information later in the week.
While the tournament season is officially over, PFC is encouraging its players to stay active and continue playing soccer within limits deemed to be safe in this social-distancing era.
PFC began to use the Techne app, used to reinforce various soccer skills, two seasons ago and wants its athletes to utilize the training tool during this time.
"The kids can do it from their phones and computers," Wylie said.
"What we have done over the last two years participating with this program is providing this to the kids and trying to get them to get more touches and continual repetition on the ball. It's been extremely helpful for a lot of the kids and teams."
PFC will continue to monitor the effects the novel coronavirus has on the sports world and when it will be safe to return to play.
Wylie said PFC understands the difficulty of the situation and the void left from the lack of socialization players obtain through practice, travel, games and tournaments, but all involved also realize the severity of COVID-19.
"We are taking into consideration the health, safety and welfare of our players, their families and our coaching staff," Wylie said.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.