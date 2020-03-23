PLATTSBURGH — Food is food, which is why, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and while many other businesses have closed, most pet stores are still open.
"We are considered food, and pets need to eat," Tails of the Adirondacks Owner Susan Patnode said Monday morning. "As the (state) mandate reads right now, we are considered 'essential.'"
STATE MANDATE
In response to the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered the temporary shutdown of all non-essential businesses statewide effective Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m.
The order did not apply to businesses engaged in what New York officials had defined as "essential" services, which had included grocery stores, health care facilities, gas stations, banks, pharmacies and others.
Restaurants could remain open to offer takeout and/or delivery services only and, in the same vein, the state OK'd pet food shops for business, as well.
SIMILAR HOURS
Patnode said she hadn't changed the hours of operation much at her pet supply shop, which sits on Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh.
As of Monday, the shop planned to maintain its regular Monday through Friday hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and would continue to be closed on Sundays.
On Saturday, however, the store's new hours would be from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., instead of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We decided to stay open until 6 p.m. during the week to service those that are essential," Patnode said. "If they don't get done work until 4 p.m or 5 p.m., I didn't want them to not have access."
CURBSIDE DELIVERY
Though open, Patnode said the shop wasn't allowing customers to physically enter the store.
Instead, customers could call to order ahead or send an order via email. Team members would then meet customers at their cars, process payments and deliver products curbside.
"Or they can just drive up without placing an order," Patnode said, adding that an employee would meet the customer at their car to first take the order and then carryout the rest of the steps.
"We are really minimizing contact with the public, but we are still doing what we can to make sure that people have what they need for their pets."
PETSMART
A similar curbside practice had been instituted at fellow pet supply shop Petsmart, located in Consumer Square between Michael's and T.J. Maxx.
According to a staff member there, customers could place orders online and then, once parked outside, could call the store at 518-562-8600.
The staff would then verify the order with the customer's ID and bring the product to their vehicle.
ADDED STAFF
With its changes, Tails of the Adirondacks hired more staff members to carryout its operations.
"This model of servicing our customers is very, very new to us and it is very labor intensive," Patnode said. "We are definitely getting our steps in.
We really needed some extra help to minimize the amount of time that people have to wait to be serviced."
