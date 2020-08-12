PERU — Peru was listed Monday as one of 107 school districts that, according to the state, had yet to submit plans for in-person learning.
But Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Palmer said the district's reopening plans were submitted to both the state Education Department (NYSED) and the state Department of Health July 31, as was required.
"I personally am the one that put it on the DOH portal," he told The Press-Republican.
In a reopening plan clarification update posted to the Peru CSD website Tuesday afternoon, Palmer said he had resubmitted the district's plans on Monday and Tuesday.
Tuesday morning, he had yet to receive a response to emails he had sent requesting confirmation of receipt.
Palmer added that approval of the plan had not come down, but that it was available for public viewing on the district's website.
STATE ASSURES ACCURACY
The Press-Republican reached out to DOH public affairs seeking confirmation on whether and when DOH had received Peru's plans.
The DOH sent a prepared statement from Cuomo's senior advisor, Rich Azzopardi, in which he said the list of school districts who the state said did not file a plan with the DOH was accurate.
"Despite clear guidance provided to these schools, which included a link to the DOH portal, some districts in follow-up calls said they filed with the state Education Department — which is not an executive agency — but didn't file with DOH.
"Others filled out an affirmation certifying that they would be abiding by the state's reopening guidance, but didn't actually submit their plan, something many of these districts are now rectifying."
In a press release sent Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said districts who do not submit plans by Friday will not be allowed to reopen.
Districts found to be out of compliance were to be sent letters from DOH Monday and receive follow-up calls naming the deficient sections of their plans.
They have until Friday to amend them.
'NO PLACE IN EDUCATION'
Palmer wrote in the Tuesday afternoon update that the district always takes snapshots of transactions, prints out documents and compiles documents in several places whenever it submits paperwork to any state agencies in order to assure the transaction took place.
"Shaming and bullying has no place in education whether it occurs in the classroom or through the political platform politicians push their agendas from," he continued.
"I am in the business of educating children and will make sure the appropriate documentation is sent in a timely manner within the deadlines that were set but when called out for a failure of the system, things need to change and discussions need to occur.
"I would always check for accuracy of my information before making assumptions and dispelling inaccurate information to the public."
MOST APPROPRIATE PLAN
The district's reopening plan outlines two hybrid models — one of which involves fully in-person instruction for students in prekindergarten through fifth-grade — and one remote model.
In a prior update to parents, guardians and the rest of the school community posted to Peru CSD's website Tuesday, Palmer wrote that the district anticipated implementation of its Hybrid 2 Plan for re-opening to students on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
He told The Press-Republican that, due to mask and social distancing requirements in state Education Department guidance for reopening, the district buildings' square footage makes it physically impossible to have a 100 percent return to in-person learning.
The Hybrid 2 Plan "is the most appropriate thing we can do within the present guidelines that we have," Palmer said.
COHORTS
That plan separates students at all grade levels into one of two groups, Cohort A and Cohort B.
Those in Cohort A will attend classes in-person the first two days of the week and remotely the other three days, while Cohort B members will receive remote instruction the first three days of the week and attend classes in-person the last two days of the week, the plan says.
All students will receive remote instruction on Wednesdays, which will coincide with when professional development, at-risk student contact and a deep disinfection of school buildings will occur.
"Families uncomfortable having their child attend in-person, will have the option to participate in remote learning 100 percent," Palmer wrote.
The district will require masks to be worn at all times except while eating and during designated mask breaks, and "social distancing will be followed in all spaces where practical," the update said.
SESSIONS
School districts are required to hold three to five sessions with parents and guardians regarding their reopening plans.
Peru CSD has scheduled three, with the first set to take place virtually on Wednesday evening.
TOWN HALL MEETINGS
The Peru Central School District will host online parent town hall meetings to review its reopening plan and answer questions. The schedule is as follows:
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 — General Overview of the Reopening Plan. Link: https://tinyurl.com/y4pnx5ad
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 — Answering previously submitted and new questions. Link: https://tinyurl.com/y5nm448e
• 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Answering previously submitted and new questions. Link: https://tinyurl.com/yxnrkxax
Participants can submit questions via a chat when they join a meeting or email at reopening@perucsd.org.
