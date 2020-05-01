PERU - For the past several years, Peru Knights of Columbus Council 7273 has conducted a Lenten food drive at St. Augustine’s Church with a goal of collecting 1,000 pounds for the Peru JCEO Food Shelf by Easter Sunday.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the COVID-19 PAUSE Order on March 17 and public masses were suspended, the Knights questioned if their goal was attainable. They still needed 600 pounds of food.
They didn’t have to worry. Parishioners and many Peru residents responded to a call for help.
Last Friday, the 1,000 pounds goal was exceeded and a campaign to collect 1,000 more pounds has begun.
Each time the council collects 1,000 pounds, the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council sends the Peru Council a check for $100 which the Peru Council donates to the Food Shelf.
Food Drive Co-chairmen Knights Bob Manchester and Bob Herforth presented the $100 to JCEO Outreach Worker Samantha Barton. They also presented an extra $500 check on behalf of the Peru Council.
Manchester and Herforth expressed thanks to St. Augustine’s parishioners, the Peru community and especially to Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald who publicized the need and picked up donations at people’s homes.
"McDonald went above and beyond the call of duty," they said.
The Knights are asking the public to keep the food, plus health and household supplies, coming.
Items in short supply at the food shelf often include toothpaste, sanitary napkins, paper towels, dish detergent and toilet paper.
Donations can be placed in or near the baskets inside St. Augustine’s Church entrance.
Donations will be secured daily and delivered to the Peru Food Shelf each week.
