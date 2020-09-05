PERU — Peru Central School District plans to start the 2020-2021 school year under the guidelines laid out in its Hybrid 2 reopening plan.
Students in all grades will be separated into Cohort A and Cohort B. Each cohort will receive in-person instruction for two days each week, while the other will participate in remote instruction.
On Wednesdays, the plan says, everyone will engage in remote instruction from home while district buildings undergo deep disinfection.
COHORT DETERMINATION
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Palmer explained that, when determining which cohort students would go into, the district first tried to make sure families were together.
"We started at the beginning of the alphabet and tried to reach a mark of 50 percent, but that still was not easy because different buildings had different students to maximize the allowable number in each grade level in each building."
This was not as simple as, for example, putting students whose last names begin with the letters A through L in Cohort A, and M through Z in Cohort B, Palmer continued.
"A lot of time was spent crafting those lists to align with the allowable number of students."
MASKS, TRANSPORTATION
According to the plan, masks must be worn at all times while riding buses or within district buildings, and in particular when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“Mask breaks will be periodically scheduled and meal periods will not require masks once physical distancing has been established.”
Factors that determine when mask breaks are appropriate include students’ ages and whether they can maintain six feet of social distancing while taking mask breaks, the plan says.
Students who do not have masks on when boarding a bus will be provided with a disposable one. Drivers, monitors, attendants and mechanics must also wear face coverings.
Prior to when students board the buses, their parents/guardians must ensure they are not experiencing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and do not have fevers that are 100 F or more.
Buses that are used every day will be cleaned and disinfected once a day and high-contact spots are to be wiped down after morning and afternoon runs, depending on disinfection schedule, the plan says.
QUESTIONNAIRES
Appendix B of the district's reopening plan outlines health screenings that students' parents/guardians must conduct daily.
If, within the past 14 days, children have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms that cannot be attributed to another condition, been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or if they or live in or have visited a place where the disease is spreading, their parents/guardians are expected to keep them home from school.
“We have put these protocols in place for the safety of the entire Peru Central School District community," Palmer wrote in the appendix.
"We need to work collaboratively to keep our schools a safe place for teaching and learning to take place.”
Parents/guardians are asked to fill out weekly questionnaires and will receive reminders the night before to do so.
“We need this to be in compliance with the state’s plan,” Palmer wrote.
DIFFERENT BY DISCIPLINE
The plan says efforts will be made to maintain 12 feet of social distancing at playgrounds and in physical education settings.
Palmer confirmed that students will be offered other specials such as art, music and library classes.
"Those that are participating remotely will see a video with instruction.
"Each discipline will look different based on the discipline and what can be accomplished in the home."
CLOSURE RUBRIC
The school closure rubric included in Peru CSD’s plan describes which actions to take in the event of positive COVID-19 cases based on the number of cases in the district and the level of greater community spread.
For example, if one student tests positive at one site and there is low to no community spread, the school should be closed for up to 24 hours.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, five or more students/staff members who test positive in multiple clusters at a time when there is substantial community spread will warrant closing the district until further notice.
KEEP PULSE ON STAFF
Asked if Peru CSD was experiencing any staffing challenges in light of concerns that teachers and other school personnel in general have with regard to COVID-19, Palmer said staffing was always a concern and communication with union leadership was ongoing.
"Over the past month, a number of surveys checking on the status of the staff and their willingness to come back this fall (have occurred).
"At this time, we hope for the best and will plan for the worst so we are not caught with not knowing," Palmer continued.
"Up to day one, we will continue with conversations to keep a pulse on what is going on with our staff to the best of our ability."
