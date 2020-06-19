PERU — Church-goers around the North Country are beginning to return to their congregations as churches around the state reopen with 25 percent capacity limits.
The congregation at Peru Community Church, though, will continue to meet how they have since March 29: over Zoom.
“Of course everyone would like to get together in person, because, like most churches, people are connected to one another,” Reverend Peggi Eller said. “What I think that they really appreciate is getting to feel like they’re worshipping together.”
Eller said that holding worship over the video meeting service has taken some adjustment, but has improved more and more week to week.
And, from the beginning, the digital turnout each Sunday was better than even Eller expected.
“We started thinking it would be really slow, but were very pleasantly surprised by the people who continue to watch the worships online and continue to come each week,” Eller said. “It’s great to see how they light up when one-another comes online.”
The virtual service begins at 9 a.m. each Sunday, at which point Eller gives her regulars five to 10 minutes to get on and greet each other.
It wasn’t smooth sailing from the outset, but, Eller says time has helped her get the routine down
“I was a little bit overwhelmed,” she said. “I was familiar with Zoom and had used it for meetings before, but it’s been a process of figuring out what works in that format and what doesn’t.”
The church found out quickly that group singing is really not possible through the program.
And now, Eller says, her office looks more like a radio station, with three computers, two microphones and a board listing the order of how she wants to do things during a service.
Without music during the service, what used to take an hour generally takes about 30 to 35 minutes, according to Eller.
ATTENDANCE
While attendance has dipped over the last couple of weeks as more things reopen and the weather improves, Eller said that the digital services generally bring in 60 to 70 participants.
With this success, the church is hoping to stream in-person services when they resume to provide older, more home-bound church members and members who travel south for the winter access to services wherever they may be.
“We hope that they go to another church down there, but this way they can continue to worship with us if they want to,” Eller said.
Those in-person services will not return until at least this fall, Eller said, around when school starts.
While the church understands that some of the congregation will likely want to be back together sooner rather than later, they are making this decision out of an abundance of caution.
“Their draw to be together, and acknowledging the possible fragility of their health is a big push-pull for them; the last thing anyone wants to do is make someone sick,” Eller said. “I’m sure there will be some people in our congregation who won’t like that, but we’ve got a pretty good amount of support for going slower.”
So, while the church waits to see how other church reopenings around the area go, Peru Community Church congregation members can find information for the Zoom meetings on the church website, www.perucommunitychurch.com, and can join Eller on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday for a brief reflection called “Glimpses of God’s Light.”
“The people of the church have been wonderful; they have been supportive of everything we’ve done from day one,” Eller said. “We had to make a lot of hard decisions really fast, and having people support us while we did that, at least for me, was really important.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.