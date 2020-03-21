'People want to be prepared'

PLATTSBURGH — Rhonda Barber says sales at her ammo and firearm shop have jumped some 500 percent in five days.
"Hand guns have been flying off the shelves," the owner of X-Plo, Firearms, Archery & Amo said Friday. "Really, the only thing sitting on the shelves right now are rifles for hunting.
Anything used primarily for home defense — handguns, shotguns and ARs — are gone."
KEEPING BIZ GOING
The shop, which first opened up seven years ago, moved to its current location on the Carbide Road in the Town of Plattsburgh about two years ago.
Barber said the business was diversified, not only selling things like firearms, amo and other accessories, but also overseeing local trucking, self-storage, u-haul and commercial warehousing operations, too.
"We're really not getting the rent in for all of that stuff," she said. "It has always seemed to work for us that when one part of the business was slow, the other ones would compensate.
This is the first time ever that the firearms and ammunition are compensating for everything else."
TO BE PREPARED
The shop owner thought the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was partially responsible for X-Plo's recent sale spikes.
"I think a lot of it stems from fear," Barber told The Press-Republican. "The fear of the unknown and people wanting to protect themselves.
As the economy changes and money gets tight — you could have a lot of people that become desperate," she continued.
"People just want to be prepared."
PRODUCTION WORRIES
Another concern for the shop's buyers could be manufacturing.
"A lot of ammunition is manufactured overseas — the cheaper stuff," Barber said. "With coronavirus all over the world and a lot of the plants being shutdown, that supply might not be there.
There could be a shortage and people want to scoop it up while they can."
LUCKY MOVE
Before the outbreak, Barber's staff had heard a distributor anticipated a shortage of 9 millimeter ammo, which was widely used for handguns and home defense.
Hearing that, the shop owner placed a big order.
"Luckily I did," Barber said. "Then, everything hit and I'm probably one of the only ones around that has it."
WHAT'S IN STOCK?
As of Friday morning, X-Plo had other ammo sizes in stock, but said gun supply was running low.
"As far as firearms go — I really have nothing," Barber said, adding that her inventory, which had been building for seven years, was nearly wiped out.
The shop owner could still make online orders for customers and said, if need be, curbside sales could be a possibility down the line.
"I have a portable register that we can use to check people out and also check their gun licenses," she said.
'NICE TO HANGOUT'
With all of the changes during COVID-19, Barber said her customers had been fantastic.
"They say they want to support us at this time and make sure we stay open," she said. "I had a nice couple here today.
They said, 'It's just nice to be able to hangout with somebody for a minute.'"
