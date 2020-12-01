'People need food': Officials call for addressing North Country food needs

PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) on Tuesday pushed for improvement and expansion of federal and state initiatives aimed at addressing food insecurity and helping farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joined by fellow politicians and leaders of local nonprofits at the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc.’s Plattsburgh office, he called for any future bids for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box program to be rolled out equitably to the northeast and, in particular, the North Country.
JCEO Chief Executive Officer Bruce Garcia explained that the Food Box program came out of coronavirus relief legislation passed by Congress earlier this year.
“The purpose of the program is really to distribute fresh food from local farmers and local distributors to families in need.”
BIDS TO GLAZIER
According to the USDA website, the program is a partnership between national, regional and local distributors to purchase up to $4.5 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes.
The distributors then package the products into family-sized boxes which are transported to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits.
The USDA awarded almost $3.4 million to Malone-based Glazier Packing Co. in Phases 1 and 2 of the Food Box program, according to numbers from the USDA website. Glazier was one of seven New York State-based companies to win bids then.
Malone Village Mayor and Franklin County Legislator Andrea Dumas (R-District 3) said that, during distribution events held in Clinton, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties, 70,000 food boxes and 22,000 gallons of milk were distributed from May to August.
But in the most recent round of bids announced in October, only two contracts were intended to serve New York State. One company is based in New Jersey and the other in the Bronx.
Dumas noted the events showed the large need for the Food Box program, adding that some people lined up two hours ahead of time.
“If the USDA can come back to the table and work with our distributors to help us support the families in need in our communities, we’re here to talk to you.”
FIX PROCESS
Jones argued the USDA has basically shut out the North Country and most of the Northeast.
The Food Box initiative is currently set to end Dec. 31. The assemblyman hopes that, if it continues, USDA can improve how it awards contracts following an apparent change between Phases 2 and 3.
“The USDA needs to fix the bidding process so that our local distributors, our local food banks and our local farmers can benefit from this program, and most importantly, our local families, our seniors, our children, our families across New York State and the North Country can benefit from this.”
Garcia said in a normal year, JCEO’s food pantries collectively distribute around one million pounds of food. The latest numbers indicate that, by the end of 2020, that number will be closer to 1.5 million.
Additionally, he added, while his organization typically gives out about 600 Thanksgiving baskets in Clinton and Franklin counties, this year they were just shy of 1,000.
“The need is there, people need food,” Garcia said. “We’re seeing it on a consistent basis and, you know, there’s only so much that we can do.
“We need the assistance and the help of agencies like the USDA and the farmers Food Box program.”
'FEED MORE PEOPLE'
Nourish New York, which like the Food Box program purchases food from local farmers, picked up where the federal government left off and has been very successful, Jones said.
At the end of October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an additional $10 million for the initiative, which distributes food through the state’s food bank system. A press release from Cuomo’s office said that, since the program’s inception, more than 16 million pounds of fresh foods and dairy had been purchased and provided to more than 823,000 households statewide.
Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf Coordinator Dorothy Latta said her organization has been able to obtain some Nourish New York foods through the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York at no cost.
“We’ve been able to get products — such as real cheese, not cheese product, meat, some of the major sources of protein — and not spending our own budgets for that allows us to have more money to feed more people and get the fruits or vegetables and whatever else,” she added.
“My plug for Nourish New York, in addition to getting the healthy food to people, it’s to support the agencies so that they can continue to feed people.”
Jones hopes the state will come up with more funding.
“The state is going through many fiscal woes, but we’ll keep advocating for that program and programs like this.”
PROVIDING NUTRITION
Clinton County Department of Social Services Deputy Commissioner Rich Holcomb remarked on the irony that, though agriculture is one of the largest industries in the North Country, many places in the region qualify as food deserts.
“Meaning that there’s insufficient access to quality foods for individuals living in our counties,” he explained. "Nourish New York is a program that would allow the local farmers to help support and get healthy, nutritious, home-grown foods to the people that live in our area.”
United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. President and CEO John Bernardi said that fresh food might not always make it into the carts of vulnerable families, such as those who fall into the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) category — often meaning they make too much to qualify for government assistance, but not enough to smoothly navigate unexpected expenses.
They may have many other needs to address, he continued, such as making rent, keeping their cars on the road or paying for glasses for their children.
“This farm fresh program is not only important in terms of feeding people. It’s providing nutrition that people wouldn’t get on their own.”
