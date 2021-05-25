Pediatrician ready to vax patients, answer questions

SARANAC LAKE — The Moderna shot Tuesday became the second COVID-19 vaccine deemed safe and effective for kids age 12 to 17, bringing the vax one step closer to pediatric offices.
Though it still awaits FDA emergency use authorization for that younger crowd, Saranac Lake Family Health Pediatrician Dr. Patricia Monroe says her practice is standing by.
"We have the vaccine available here now," Monroe said. "So as soon as we hear back and Hudson Headwaters says it is time to start, we'll be doing it five minutes later."
EASY STORAGE
Monroe expected the vaccine to receive its approvals in the next month or so, if not in the next several weeks.
The news follows that of the Pfizer vaccine, which was cleared for the adolescent age group earlier this month.
Despite that approval, Saranac Lake Family Health, a Hudson Headwaters Health Network practice situated on Route 86 in Franklin County, could not begin inoculating its younger patients with the COVID-19 vaccine partly due to Pfizer's required storing temps of about minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, a tricky accommodation for the traditional doctor's office.
Moderna is instead kept at minus 4 degrees, comparable to a regular freezer.
"This will be much better," Monroe said, "because we have it available now."
TRUSTING VOICE
Moderna's latest strides made headlines Tuesday morning and by that same afternoon, Monroe said it was "the topic of conversation" among Saranac Lake Family Health's staff and patients alike.
Monroe, a pediatrician of more than 20 years, hoped her personal relationship with patients would ease nerves and hesitancies felt by some families.
"It's nice for parents to have the opportunity to talk to me about this," Monroe said. "Some are very excited and anxious. . . it's nice for the ones who maybe have a little bit more questions, for them to be able to talk with me directly about vaccinating their children."
The doctor said she had former patients, now in their thirties, call her to ask, "Dr. Monroe, do you think I should do this?"
"So I do think there is something to be said (when) somebody that you know is saying this."
IMPROVED ACCESS
Monroe was happy parents and guardians were going to her with vaccine queries, and also thought having doses on-hand for the 12 to 17 age demographic would make the vaccination process more accessible to Adirondack families.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about two weeks after the Pfizer vaccine was cleared for those age 12 and up, New York State data showed 4.1 percent of North Country kids age zero to 15 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 34 percent of individuals in the 16 to 25 age group had, as well.
"It would be very helpful for me, as a private pediatrician, to be able to discuss these things with my patients and then say, 'Are you ready? Do you have any more questions? Would you like to try and get vaccinated today?'
"And be able to do that as opposed to sending them to — here in the Adirondacks we have to go to Plattsburgh or Potsdam or quite far away and that makes it much harder for patients to get the vaccine," Monroe said.
"This is a big improvement in our ability to vaccinate our patients."
