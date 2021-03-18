PLATTSBURGH — Upstate New York airports are set to receive more than $80 million in federal relief funding through the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced this week.
Plattsburgh International Airport's slice of that is about $2.2 million.
"We certainly appreciate the efforts of our congressional delegation down in Washington working for this," Airport Director Chris Kreig told The Press-Republican. "This will help offset operational expenses and debt service."
Schumer said in a press release that the funding will be allocated by the U.S. Department of Transportation. He noted that air travel and public transportation were among the most severely impacted industries during the pandemic.
Plattsburgh International previously received close to $3.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding.
The airport has lost parking lot and passenger facility charge revenue, as well as a couple tenants due to the decreased air traffic over the last year, Kreig said.
"So it does certainly help with those expenses," he said of the funding.
"At this point, we're really appreciative of it and looking forward to getting things back to normal and starting to resume normal operations once the border restrictions start to lift, things start to ease up and people are more comfortable traveling."
OTHER AIRPORTS
Other North Country airports slated for funding include:
• Adirondack Regional Airport in Saranac Lake: $59,000
• Ticonderoga Municipal Airport: $22,000
• Piseco Airport: $22,000
• Lake Placid Airport: $22,000
• Malone-Dufort Airport: $22,000
• Ogdensburg International Airport: $1,155,748
• Watertown International Airport: $1,130,240
• Massena International Airport-Richards Field: $59,000
• Potsdam Municipal Airport/Damon Field: $59,000
