PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith's College plans to hold in-person classes this fall semester with an adjusted academic schedule that includes an earlier start date and conclusion of on-campus learning prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
In addition to face-to-face work in and outside of the classroom, remote learning will be available to students in need of the added academic flexibility, a news release said.
"Hands-on learning is a key component of the Paul Smith's College experience and we're excited to be able to welcome students to campus this August," said President Cathy Dove.
"Months of careful planning has gone into developing a way in which we can best balance our academic mission with the health and safety of our students, employees and neighbors in the region."
Under the opening plan, the first day of classes will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, following several days of staggered move-in and new student welcome activities.
Face-to-face classes will end on Friday, Nov. 20, with end-of-semester activities taking place remotely.
This modified schedule, similar to those adopted by colleges throughout the state, will reduce the number of times students typically travel to and from the region, as well as allow a return home prior to the flu season, the release said.
The college's plan follows the guidance developed by the state for higher education as part of Forward New York.
On campus, physical spaces have been reconfigured to better accommodate social distancing practices, and upon arrival students will be provided toolkits that include facemasks and information about safety protocols adopted by the college.
Paul Smith's is working closely with local healthcare organizations on testing and contact tracing procedures.
Although fall sports will forego a traditional preseason, the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) is cautiously optimistic that competition will take place, and athletics staff are working closely with conference officials as they determine whether fall sports can safely resume.
For more information on Paul Smith's College and its handling of COVID-19, please visit https://www.paulsmiths.edu/covid-19/.
