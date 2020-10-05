SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health will reinstate patient visitation hours at Adirondack Medical Center on Monday, Oct. 5.
One visitor per patient at a time will be permitted between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a maximum of two unique visitors during a patient’s stay in the hospital.
Exceptions will be made for maternity care partners, imminent end-of-life situations, patients under 18 years of age and patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities requiring care by staff or a loved one.
In addition, care partners are permitted to accompany patients to joint replacement and/or bariatric educational classes in the Redfield Boardroom, and to outpatient visits on a case-by-case basis.
All visitors must undergo COVID-19 health screenings and temperature checks at the AMC lobby entrance, and also provide their names, contact information, date(s) of their visit(s), and names of the patients they are visiting, in accordance with state health department requirements.
To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
