PORT HENRY – Town barber Ken Hyatt turned 100 Thursday, watching a parade in his honor from the front of the barbershop he opened in 1950.
It was 70 years ago when Hyatt decided it was time to open his own barbershop on Main Street in Port Henry.
On April 30, he turned 100 and that shop at 4301 Main St. is still occasionally open and he’s still cutting hair there.
“I did a haircut on my birthday,” he said. “I haven’t stopped yet.”
He watched and waved as a parade of police, fire, and emergency medical vehicles mixed with residents’ cars slowly weaved past his shop, sounding sirens and blowing horns.
“It was really nice,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it was for me.”
The community birthday celebration was sponsored by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce, and organized by Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Cathy Sprague.
“I was honored to have been asked,” she said. “What a special day for a special man. Happy birthday to Ken.”
Hyatt mused about how barbering has changed in the seven decades he’s been doing it.
“Nobody under 40 gets their hair cut at a barbershop anymore; they go to a beauty parlor,” he said. “They (salons) put a lot of barbers out of business.”
The 1960s popularity of The Beatles also hurt barbers, he said, because many men began to wear their hair long like the members of the iconic rock band.
When his shop first opened, a haircut was 35 cents. He doesn’t do many haircuts anymore, but they were last $8 apiece.
A Crown Point native, Hyatt graduated from Moriah High School in 1939. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After getting out of the service, Hyatt and his wife, Eleanor, who died in 2004, married in 1947. They had five children.
He went to Tri-Boro Barber School in New York City’s Bowery district in 1948, and spent six months working as a barber in the Bowery, finally moving to Port Henry in 1950 to set up shop.
A visit to his barbershop is a step back in time to a simpler era. Rows of black naugahyde chairs line the walls, the original black leather and chrome barber chair is still in use, and bottles of colored hair tonics sit next to electric clippers and scissors on the counter by a now-antique cash register.
Outside, an old-time barber pole goes around when the shop is open.
Customers used to be asked if they wanted the blue or the green. That was the scented tonic water barbers spritzed on someone’s hair after a cut.
“They wanted to smell nice,” Hyatt said.
Men used to come in every day for a shave, he said, but that all went away as times changed.
“Some men had their own shaving cream mugs here. We had the hot towels.”
Hyatt said he has no plans to completely retire, and may be cutting hair when he’s 101 years old.
“I’m still having fun,” Hyatt said. “I love what I do.”
