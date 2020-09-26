MALONE — Teachers and staff under the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES umbrella have continued to engage with each other from springtime school building closures through the start of the new school year thanks to The Community at FEH BOCES.
The online platform — created by former teacher and K-12 education consultant Jen Hesseltine — allows school staff from across the region to share resources with one another as well as collaborate and brainstorm on various topics through online professional learning communities, or PLCs.
“This community is really connecting some of these teachers that may not have had an opportunity to connect in the first place,” Hesseltine said.
CONNECT ACROSS REGION
Hesseltine and FEH BOCES Assistant Superintendent of Instruction & Instructional Support Lori Tourville had started mapping out The Community in March.
When the COVID-19 health crisis led to the closure of school buildings, their focus centered around supporting staff through the time period of working remotely, with an eye toward implementing a system that would support professional learning even throughout the school year.
Tourville, a former Chateaugay High School principal, explained that teachers in smaller districts may have few or no direct colleagues within their specialties to regularly collaborate with.
The goal with creating the PLCs was to allow people to connect, access resources and share information and ideas no matter their location, Hesseltine said.
REMOTE PLATFORM
The Community at FEH BOCES launched in an open house format on May 13, and has since grown to include more than 300 people from all 10 of the school districts served by FEH BOCES.
Due to COVID-19, educators who might have been uncomfortable with an electronic format were almost pushed into the space, Tourville said.
“Logistically, it’s very hard in a rural setting to get everybody together to do this work,” she continued.
“This remote platform just breaks down that travel barrier and with this COVID era we’re in right now, it has really helped people to become more comfortable who wouldn’t have chosen it in the first place and now they are more comfortable in it, and seeing the benefits in it, and really using their people.”
WATER COOLER, FISH BOWL
Most of the time, users engage in one of two formats: water cooler sessions and fish bowl chats.
During water coolers, teachers are able to receive and share resources around an idea, while fish bowl chats typically feature speakers on the periphery of K-12 education, Hesseltine explained.
For example, The Wild Center’s education department shared digital resources that will be available over the course of the school year during a recent session.
Throughout the summer, Hesseltine said, BOCES let the community inform them about what sort of sessions teachers and staff wanted.
That resulted in, among other things, a series titled “Get Your Google On” which showed teachers how to set up Google classrooms; a separate PLC for related service providers, including physical, occupational and speech therapists; and another space for music teachers.
“These people are spending their own time and they really want to do the best they can for the kids they serve,” Tourville said.
“This is amazing. It is just life-changing for some of these educators.”
INCREASED TRAFFIC
Hesseltine said The Community has seen increased traffic since the official start of the school year, with teachers region-wide engaging in sessions on remote/hybrid learning, small group support, physical education and more.
Also on the docket are a question-and-answer session between school nurses and area health officials and monthly blog posts from a SUNY Albany literacy teacher educator.
Hesseltine said teachers who need Continuing Teacher and Leader Education credit hours or professional learning hours can earn that for some of the sessions offered in The Community.
And if districts want to focus on particular topics, such as social and emotional wellness, The Community can provide related resources and professional learning opportunities.
'SO MUCH TO OFFER'
While Hesseltine is involved in the initial organization and setup of activities in The Community, she enjoys when teachers become leaders within the PLCs and start to create their own events and posts.
For example, a music teacher set up a session on “Concerts in the time of COVID-19.”
Hesseltine used to teach middle school social studies and was part of a cross-curricular team, so she approaches everything in The Community from a teacher’s mindset and knowing the value of having colleagues to bounce things off of.
She hopes to eventually welcome other BOCES to use the platform for ongoing professional support, dialogue and sharing.
"It has been extremely inspirational to witness educators from districts across the region working so hard under the current circumstances to prepare for an entirely new and different way of teaching and learning," Hesseltine said.
"Teachers across our region know their students, families and communities — and, they have so much to offer each other."
