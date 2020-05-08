PLATTSBURGH – OneWorkSource Centers were forced to close operations Thursday and furlough its employees due to the New York State Department of Budget withholding scheduled payment of federally allocated Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds to the North Country region.
The OneWorkSource Centers will remain closed until the state releases its previously allocated federal funds, according to a news release.
At this time, this means the OneWorkSource Centers will not participate in the upcoming re-opening strategy of the North Country and cannot play its vital role in the economic well-being of our communities, the release said.
Individuals seeking workforce services are asked to wait until the center can re-open.
“This is an unacceptable situation, given the severity of the increase in NYS Unemployment Insurance services,” OneWorkSource Executive Director Sylvie Nelson said.
“The role of the OneWorkSource Centers and its partners is to complement unemployment and other unemployment services. We are not afforded to play our role in our local economy.”
Once the federal WIOA funds are released, the OneWorkSource Centers will resume its operations immediately and depending on the situation, may continue with off-site services, the release said.
As an economic development partner, the OneWorkSource Centers provides workforce development services to the North Country by assisting individuals seeking employment, training and education.
The role of the OneWorkSource Centers in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties are crucial to putting people back to work and meeting employer demands, the release said.
More will be added to this story later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.