PLATTSBURGH – OneWorkSource Centers will re-open Monday.
The New York State Department of Budget is releasing federally allocated Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds to ensure the continuity of OneWorkSource Center services.
On Friday, OneWorkSource Centers had to close operations and furlough its employees due to lack of payment of federally allocated WIOA funds by the state.
“Yesterday was a whirlwind but thanks to advocacy by our board members, our state workforce development association NYATEP, local, state and federal elected officials, partners, community leaders, North Country residents who believe in the importance of our work and NCWDB staff, we succeeded in having the state recognize the importance our OneWorkSource Center plays in putting North Country residents back to work,” Executive Director Sylvie Nelson said in a news release.
On Monday, the OneWorkSource Center will be back to providing its services remotely and gearing up to play its role in the re-opening of the North Country, the release said.
OneWorkSource Centers provide workforce development services to the North Country by assisting individuals seeking employment, training and education.
The role of the OneWorkSource Centers in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties is crucial to putting people back to work and meeting employer demands.
