One father's advice: Go in open-minded, ready to learn

PLATTSBURGH — What is Cameron Hall’s advice to new parents?
“The best thing to do is go in open-minded and ready to learn,” the father of six told the Press-Republican, “because that’s really what it’s going to be.
“You’re going to be learning a lot of new stuff — how to change diapers, how to give pep talks, your first bike rides, your first walk, birthdays, everything. It’s just a whole new experience, so you have to be open-minded.”
NO MANUAL
Hall has worked at Meadowbroook Healthcare since March 2019 as the assistant director of housekeeping, where he helps manage about 20 employees, including housekeepers, launders and porters.
He goes home to his wife, Natalee; one daughter, 12-year-old Olivia; and five sons: Tyler, 9; Sincere, 7; Jaxon, 5; Ramsses, 1; and Kai, 4 months.
“I would have thought a couple years ago that I wouldn’t so much have known what to do with six kids,” Cameron said. “But, you know, it kind of just comes with time and the territory.
“There’s no manual for being a parent."
Cameron noted that Olivia helps out a lot with her younger brothers, Sincere lives up to his name and Jaxon will be starting kindergarten this fall.
“He sees all the older kids going to school so he’s always asking, ‘Can I go to school? Can I go to school?’”
EXTRA CAUTIOUS
Cameron said Meadowbrook’s housekeeping department has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic with much more sanitization of high-touch areas such as handrails, door knobs and key pads.
“Even our computers and everything, we’re just wiping everything down."
And when Cameron goes home for the day, he tries to be extra cautious.
“I take off everything, I’ll spray it down — shoes, shirt, pants. I have disinfectants I spray it down with.
“I’ll go take a shower just to clean myself off and, you know, just to get acclimated for being home now, out of the work situation.”
FAMILY MEMBERS
It is not lost on Cameron that he and other members of Meadowbrook’s staff are responsible for other people’s family members.
“Everybody that’s in there is somebody’s grandmother, grandfather, mother, father, possibly someone’s son or daughter,” he said.
“So definitely, when we’re cleaning, we make sure to strive for excellency because we are taking care of people’s family members.”
Meadowbrook staff members have to keep in mind the possibility of bringing COVID-19 into the facility, Cameron said.
That means practicing thorough hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing both in and outside the building.
And Cameron has reduced how much he visits his family in the interest of protecting both his own home and Meadowbrook, and tries not to go on unnecessary outings.
PROTECT OURSELVES
Cameron had explained to his children when he started working at Meadowbrook that there may be some changes to how he does things and what might be required.
“Then we went over that again with COVID-19 ... as a unit, as a family, (we are) going to have to work together to protect ourselves, wear masks, be more diligent with using hand sanitizer if they are out and washing our hands, too, you know, just covering all bases.
“And they’ve been pretty good with it."
Throughout the pandemic, the biggest challenge for Cameron’s kids has been at-home schooling.
“Luckily, with the technology we have now, … the kids are still able to talk to their teachers, video, Zoom them," he said.
"They can also have conferences with the classes which is great.”
Family time has been enhanced by a Disney+ subscription, and the eight enjoy having movie nights and playing board and video games together.
“We’ve been going to the park and we go out in our backyard, too, and just have a lot of family time," Cameron said.
HAPPY MOMENTS, SMILES
For Father’s Day, Cameron may have a pizza party and movie night with the kids.
“A lot of times Mom (Natalee) will kind of get a little idea together. She’ll have the kids all write something on a card or sign something and they’ll go in on a gift or something like that for me.”
Though each of the six kids is different, Cameron said he has become more comfortable from Olivia to Kai.
“For the first time, you feel like you’re unsure — ‘Do I do this? What does that cry mean?’
“As you get along as a parent, and especially me having six kids, I can identify different things that were there in another child" including different cries' meanings, Cameron said.
The best part about being a father?
“The happy moments with my children. The smiles on their faces.”
