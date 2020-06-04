PLATTSBURGH — As businesses, organizations and government offices plan for or move forward with reopening, changes must be made to ensure safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Clinton County Health Department officials said during a Facebook Live briefing Wednesday.
Safety plans employers must have in place may include more distancing between workers, staggering shifts, doing away with walk-ins, temperature checks, wearing of facial coverings and the use of new technologies, such as Zoom for meetings, county Director of Public Health John Kanoza said.
He noted that, as employees return to work, employers will need their understanding that new requirements have resulted from the COVID-19 emergency, flexibility to learn and adhere to safety provisions, and honest assessments of their health each day.
“If you’re sick, stay home," Kanoza said. "Tell your employer, let them know."
KEEP GOOD RECORDS
Kanoza said highly detailed information for Phase 2 businesses is available on the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s website, and those who need masks and hand sanitizer should contact the United Way of the Adirondack Region.
The state DOH has expanded its testing criteria to include individuals employed by essential businesses or workplaces allowed to reopen in certain regions of the state, Kanoza said.
He gave as an example staff at hair salons and barber shops who will have close contact with patrons.
County Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff recommended that employers keep good records on what employees are working and when as well as, if feasible, who their customers are and when they visit.
“If that can be done reasonably by a business, that will go a long way to continuing to protect each other and ourselves.”
She advised employees who feel unsafe returning to the office to discuss those concerns with their employers and learn what systems are in place.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Kanoza added that, per recent information from the state, the Department of Motor Vehicles, other county offices and municipal offices could reopen as part of Phase 3, which will hopefully take place in about a week and a half.
Residents should expect changes, he said, including scheduled visits, waiting outside or in their cars for appointments, and the expectations to maintain social distancing and wear masks or face coverings.
Kanoza noted that all county departments have been asked to submit safety plans for reopening.
The Health Departments’s Environmental Health and Safety Division and the county’s buildings and grounds director have collaborated on changes such as the installation of plexiglass barriers at DMV and WIC office counters.
“Your patience will be needed to try to offer the best service under difficult conditions that we’re currently in," Kanoza said.
GRADUATIONS, PROTESTS
Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey has sent a letter to the state Department of Health requesting guidance on school graduations, Kanoza said.
He advised people to communicate with their school superintendents and board members regarding local districts’ commencement plans.
“As you can easily recognize and understand, we all need to think (about the) protection of our students, our kids and our communities and families," Kanoza said.
"Simply, we are just starting to see improvement again in our COVID numbers … and we don’t want to have any large gatherings that could result in a spike.”
Streiff said that, regarding protests, the Health Department strongly recommends that six-foot distancing be maintained, that masks be worn at all times and that the protests remain peaceful.
“We do not want to see the safety of our public or the well-being of business owners being put at risk," she said.
"It is everyone’s rights in this country to be able to protest and it’s important that we, under circumstances like this, do what we feel is right and promote justice and equity and compassion.
"However, please keep in mind that we are all interconnected, we are all one, essentially, and we need to take care of each other and not harm each other under any circumstances.”
CONTACT TRACING
Even though the county currently has few active COVID-19 cases — just three as of Wednesday —, contact tracing will continue, Streiff said.
“There may be more people who need to be placed on isolation and quarantine as we continue the reopening because more people can potentially be exposed.
"That has yet to be determined, but we will continue to respond as needed to protect the community.”
As of Wednesday, the Health Department did not need the additional resources offered by the state’s contact tracing system, but would have to re-evaluate that if a spike occurs, she said.
DAY CAMPS
On when larger gatherings like funerals, wakes and weddings might be allowed, Streiff said she wished she had an answer, and that she would recommend not planning for such events until a vaccine or treatment is available.
"I think we need to remain cautious and vigilant for the foreseeable future.”
The question came up of why summer day camps will be allowed to open — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced they can begin June 29 — while it is not safe for schools to do so.
Kanoza explained that day camps include day care service, which was seen by the state as an essential service to open.
"Please be advised places that are having day camps, like the YMCA, they are looking at significant safety planning for that to ensure that their patrons that they have for day camps are well cared for and protected from COVID.”
