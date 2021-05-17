PLATTSBURGH — Garry Douglas called news that fully vaccinated New Yorkers could again opt to walk through life mask-less "a very welcome symbolic milestone" in vaccine progress.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Monday announced the Empire State would embrace the CDC's recently relaxed recommendations for the fully vaccinated, saying more than 52 percent of adults statewide were at least two weeks past their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Wednesday, May 19, such individuals would no longer be required to wear face coverings or physically distance in most businesses and public settings, except in certain crowded settings or venues.
"Hopefully the ability of the vaccinated to generally forego masking and distancing if they choose will be a powerful added incentive for those not yet vaccinated to now get it done," Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, told the Press-Republican Monday afternoon.
THE CHANGES
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the changes late last week. As listed on the state's website, beginning Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers:
• Will not be restricted from work following an exposure as long as they are asymptomatic
• Of non-health care congregate settings no longer need to quarantine if asymptomatic following a known exposure and can refrain from routine screening testing
• Can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Can visit with unvaccinated people, including children, from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Can participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues
• Can resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel
• Can refrain from testing before leaving the U.S. for international travel, unless required by the destination, and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the U.S.
Masks and other COVID-19 health guidelines were still recommended in certain settings, including Pre-K through grade 12 schools, public transit systems, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care environments.
"New Yorkers have worked hard over the last year to prevent the spread of COVID and keep each other safe," Gov. Cuomo says in a Monday statement. "That work has paid off and we are ecstatic to take this next step in the reopening of our beautiful state.
"The people of New York and visitors alike should take solace in the lifting of mask requirements, but be respectful of those who may still feel safest wearing their mask in public and business owners who may still ask patrons to don their mask," he continues.
"We are ever closer to our better, safer New York. We are New York tough and we have proven it."
BIZ IMPACTS
Monday's edition of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Daily Dose newsletter says the state still authorizes businesses, including retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, offices, hair salons and others, to continue to require masks for all in their establishments consistent with the CDC guidance.
In most settings, it adds, vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear a mask and unvaccinated individuals must wear masks. The state Department of Health still strongly recommends masks in indoor settings where individuals' vaccination status is unknown.
Previously set business capacities, based upon a maximum occupancy percentage, will expire Wednesday. Though businesses were still expected to maintain six feet of social distance between patrons, the latest CDC guidance now says that does not apply to fully vaccinated individuals, allowing businesses to up capacity if patrons are vaccinated.
Patrons will be required to present proof of full vaccination status through paper form, digital application or the state's new Excelsior Pass. For areas where vaccination status of individuals are unknown, the required six feet will still apply.
"What can't happen is any expectation that every business needs to somehow verify the vaccination status of their customers," Douglas commented Monday. "There will be a transition period for many sites and for comfort levels to grow generally.
"It's important to keep a strong focus on vaccinations as that is what has brought us to this point and will finish the job when we get the numbers higher."
COMMON SENSE
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said he was pleased the governor had adopted the guidelines and believed the move overdue.
"From the beginning of NY Pause, Clinton County has followed federal and state guidelines and we will follow these new ones as well."
Henry added that he was hopeful the news would encourage others to get vaccinated, but stressed that the change only applied to those two weeks past their final shots.
"If you are NOT fully vaccinated, please continue to follow the existing masking and social distance guidelines."
Henry said his understanding was that county offices like the Department of Motor Vehicles and legislative chambers would not require masks and social distancing for those who were fully vaccinated, noting exceptions at the county nursing home, on public transit and at the jail.
PATIENCE
Clinton County Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn described taking off masks as "a well-deserved relief for the over 48 percent of the Clinton County population who are fully vaccinated."
She said her agency continued to recommend mask-wearing indoors or in crowded outdoor settings where others' vaccination status was unknown, and encouraged those looking for vaccine appointments to visit www.clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine.
Both Henry and Flynn urged residents to be patient with local businesses as they awaited more guidance from the state.
"Continue to wear your mask out of courtesy until you have established with the business your vaccination status and their policies," Flynn said. "Downloading the Excelsior pass will be the easiest and most accurate way to verify your vaccination status."
Flynn said CCHD recommends businesses continue to require all customers to wear masks until that additional state guidance comes down, adding that businesses may continue to require masks for all patrons if they do not have the capacity to verify their vaccination statuses.
She noted that, as the county's vaccination rate has increased, the number of active cases has decreased.
"If our residents continue to use common sense, avoid crowds, wash their hands frequently and continue to wear a mask when the vaccination status of the people around them is unknown, our hope is that we can continue on to the goal of eliminating COVID-19 as a threat in our community."
