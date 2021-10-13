Officials welcome border news

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles "Chuck" Schumer (D-N.Y.): “Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures. That pain is about to end. Very soon, the link between New York and our northern neighbors will finally be re-established, reuniting families, bolstering businesses and ending a frustrating cycle of waiting for everyone involved.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.): “The northern border is an indispensable economic partnership and ties our two nations together and I have repeatedly urged the Biden administration to enact this commonsense policy now that 78% of Canadians over the age of 12 are vaccinated. This reopening will be welcome news to countless businesses, medical providers, families and loved ones that depend on travel across the northern border.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville): “For too long, residents of the North Country have been denied access to family, travel and commerce. Now, families can be reunited and our small businesses will be restored. I have been fighting for the North Country since the beginning and will not stop until this result is delivered for our communities. This is a long overdue step, however it is an important first step to rebuild the confidence in our cross-border relationship and friendship with our Canadian partners."
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.): "I applaud our federal partners for reopening our borders to Canada, something I have called for since the beginning of the closure. Canada is not only our trade partner, but more importantly, Canadians are our neighbors and our friends. From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic."
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury): “The northern border reopening can’t come soon enough. Like so many others, I’ve pushed the Biden administration to do what is only fair and right by allowing Canadians to enter the U.S., just as Canada did for our citizens many months ago. Why it took so long for our federal government to act remains a mystery. In light of the social, emotional and economic impact of this prolonged closure, this good news is a great relief. The bipartisan and persistent efforts of local, state and federal elected officials, especially Garry Douglas and the chamber of commerce, as well as many others, finally prevailed.”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake): "So many families have been separated due to this border closure, and so many local businesses have missed their Canadian customers; it is well beyond time that they will be reunited. It is also hopeful for people who own second properties on the other side of the border and may now able to return to them after over 19 months. The border closure was more than just an inconvenience for border communities like ours — the closure completely disrupted our way of life and I look forward to welcoming our northern neighbors back to the North Country when the restrictions are lifted in November. I want to thank our local officials, including the North Country Chamber of Commerce that has been advocating for this for months on end; it is their tenacity and advocacy that helped bring this long overdue announcement to the forefront today.”
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Beekmantown, Chazy): "We have waited a long time for this, but certainly, as they say, better late than never. We’re grateful that this has finally come to pass and that the border will soon be open.
"We are glad that we will soon see the Canadian visitors come down here and take advantage of our area."
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest (D-Plattsburgh): "This is certainly a great sign for both of our countries. We're excited to see how this reopening of the U.S. border will impact our local economy. More importantly we're happy that we'll finally be able to see our Canadian family and friends return to the shores of Lake Champlain."
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman (D-Plattsburgh): “I remain cautiously optimistic regarding the news of the U.S./Canada border reopening. While the latest news is the strongest signal yet for the long awaited reopening, we have seen time and time again that details matter. It is well known that our culture and economy has international influence due to a strong relationship with our Canadian neighbors. We look forward to welcoming our friends and family back. These last 18 months of separation have challenged many things, but our region’s commitment to reuniting has never wavered. Hope is on the horizon.”
