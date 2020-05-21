PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department's weekly briefing centered on the importance of continued vigilance regarding social distancing and masking measures.
Though people may want to celebrate high school and college graduations or the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said, it is important to honor the hard work and dedication of first responders, contact tracers and those who care for those hospitalized due to COVID-19.
He said many have asked him if they are going to get arrested if they do not wear their masks.
“I turn to them and say, ‘It’s not an issue of getting arrested, it’s not an issue of right or wrong, it’s an issue of common decency and respect.'
“If you’re not a selfish person, you’ll wear your mask. If you’re a respectful person, you’ll wear your mask.”
MASKING CRITICAL
CVPH Vice President of Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema, who is also an infectious disease physician, said that when discussions about universal masking began, there was much skepticism, even within the medical community.
In general, people who contract COVID-19 infect 2.2 people, he continued, and it is now known that masking likely blocks 60 to 80 percent of what comes out of a person’s mouth, thus serving to help reduce that infection rate.
“If we can get that number below one, we can wipe out this epidemic,” Rietsema said.
In models, scientists have found that masking combined with social distancing is the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus, even more than a lockdown, he said.
“Everything that we can do, as businesses, as individuals, as local governments to reinforce ... masking is the most critical.”
UPDATE ON SPIKE
Following up on a spike in positive cases reported over the weekend, Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said 14 people had been identified as probable or positive COVID-19 cases as a result of recent large gatherings where little to no social distancing took place.
That uptick has not made the Health Department reluctant to continue reopening since it did not result in hospitalizations that negatively impacted University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital's resources and the related criteria that must be maintained for reopening to continue, he added.
But the Health Department and CVPH got lucky, Kanoza said.
"Another party like that, it could definitely impact where we’re going in Phase 2 or set us back to the beginning again.”
REPORT GATHERINGS
Kanoza reminded people that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s PAUSE order, which postponed and canceled all non-essential gatherings including parties and celebrations, remains in effect until at least May 28.
Favro said the general public is encouraged to report any large gatherings to law enforcement to ensure whoever is hosting the gathering is putting forth some type of effort toward social distancing and mask-wearing.
"We’ll start with being very cordial and very polite in trying to get people to comply with us and whatever happens from there, we’ll deal with it accordingly.”
Favro said he had heard about an adult instructing a child not to tell people who they had been hanging out with if they get sick, since all of their friends would get stuck in quarantine for two weeks.
The sheriff called that approach deplorable, pathetic and selfish.
"That’s disrespectful and not caring for all the hard work that every single one of us, all of us, have put forth.”
And it could ultimately cost a life, Favro said.
“That’s an issue, folks, that if, in law enforcement, we can clearly be able to establish and prove, we will look into any possible criminal charges that may be linked to that because I think that’s an intentional, willful desire to want to make things worse, not make things better.”
HOSPITAL SERVICES
CVPH is fully engaged in starting to ramp up its services, Rietsema said, noting that as of Wednesday, doctor's offices were operating at 84 percent of pre-COVID levels, with about half of those services being conducted via telemedicine.
The process surrounding elective procedures is more complicated since people must be tested a few days prior to their procedures and those tests must come back negative before the hospital can proceed.
CVPH has encountered some people who do not want to be tested, Rietsema said.
"Just to be clear, if your procedure is not emergent, if you do not want to be tested, then we will not be providing the procedure."
That aligns with both the hospital's opinion of the right thing to do to protect staff, and state Department of Health policy, Rietsema added.
People utilizing the CVPH's services have been wearing masks and abiding by social distancing, he continued.
"I just ask people to bear with us. These are all new workflows and all new procedures and we’re doing our best and your feedback about what works and what doesn’t work is helpful, too.”
QUESTIONS ANSWERED
As of Wednesday, it was expected that Clinton County and other municipal offices, including the department of motor vehicles, would reopen as part of Phase 2, the details of which will be determined by the state, Kanoza said.
He strongly discouraged use of public playgrounds, saying they must be considered one of the highest-risk areas since, no matter what they are made of, they have the ability to harbor infectious diseases and consistent cleaning is not taking place.
The health department has not yet received additional guidance regarding high school graduations, Kanoza said, noting that the “old-fashioned” graduation ceremony at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House that area high schools are accustomed to is not going to happen.
The question came up of how yard sales fit into the phased reopening.
Kanoza said his first reaction is to ask people to hold off for a few months, but said that, if people are having a sale, masking and social distancing measures apply.
