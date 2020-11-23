PLATTSBURGH — Officials will conduct random and widespread spot checks on businesses to ensure compliance with COVID-19 requirements throughout the holiday season.
In a press release, the Clinton County Office of Emergency Services noted that, per executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all employees and patrons in public spaces and businesses must wear masks.
"Businesses are responsible for ensuring that their employees and their patrons comply with state COVID-19 requirements."
Additionally, bars, restaurants and gyms must close at 10 p.m.
FINES, SUSPENSIONS
Geographic areas whose new case rates and average positivity rates meet certain thresholds could be designated as "hot spots" by the state and see restrictions that are similar to or as strict as those implemented in the spring, the release said.
Businesses who do not comply with capacity, distancing and mask-wearing mandates could face fines of up to $10,000.
"Violations for lack of mandated face coverings or maintaining social distance can be penalized on an individual basis up to $1,000 per violation," the release said.
"State-licensed businesses (bars, beauty salons) operating outside of established COVID-19 safety guidelines can have their licenses immediately suspended."
City, village, town, county and state officials follow up on complaints received from the general public regularly.
RENEW VIGILANCE
The release noted recent spikes in the number of active cases in Clinton County, with some days seeing double-digit increases.
"Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to keep our social circle small and limit the number of people we have close interactions with," the release said.
"Many have become complacent with the relatively minor impact in Clinton County over the summer. However, as the seasons change and activities move indoors with less fresh air we need to renew our vigilance."
OES stressed mask-wearing and social distancing to help bring and keep the county's case numbers — which on Friday sat at 102 — down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.