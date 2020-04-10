Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning changing to rain showers in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.