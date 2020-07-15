PLATTSBURGH — Though supportive of the right to peaceably assemble, officials want to remind people of the importance of wearing masks in order to support public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Back the Blue and Our Military event Sunday began with a car parade from the Champlain Centre mall parking lot, located in the Town of Plattsburgh, to the U.S. Oval in the City of Plattsburgh.
At the Oval, a gathering of about 300 people heard from speakers that included North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).
A number of the attendees were not wearing masks, even if they were not maintaining the recommended six-foot distance from others.
"My instant answer is it is nice to see people express their opinions in a very safe way, but I think losing sight of the public health aspect of it is alarming," Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter told the Press-Republican.
"If it’s so important to express our feelings, to not couple that with some guidelines that have been set forth by the state and the county ... it detracts from the message that they’re trying to send."
Ritter noted that both Clinton County and the City of Plattsburgh have experienced very low COVID-19 infection rates.
"I would hate for something like (the Back the Blue event) to be a source of new infections."
PRIOR PROTEST
Multiple attempts to reach Back the Blue and Our Military event co-organizers Randy Tedford and Thomas Brown on Monday and Tuesday regarding whether people were asked to wear masks, if mask-wearing was part of the planning and whether masks were offered to attendees were unsuccessful.
Ritter said he would put both the Back the Blue and the June 6 Black Lives Matter No Justice, No Peace protest in the same category of "people assembling for the purposes of constitutionally-protected free speech," noting that the events went against the gatherings limit.
The organizers of the Black Lives Matter event — which City Police estimated was attended by 500 to 800 people — coordinated their planning with City Police in the interest of both health and safety.
"There was a concerted effort that I was aware (of) on the part of the Black Lives Matter protesters to ensure that there was adherence to mask-wearing," Ritter said.
The chief attended the Black Lives Matter event, noting that he did not see many not wearing masks.
He did not attend the Back the Blue and Our Military event, so he could not speak to that.
'THINK ABOUT EACH OTHER'
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said he was supportive of those who came out in support of both veterans and law enforcement, saying the community's "silent majority" needs to speak up.
"However, during this pandemic, we all need to think about each other, not the issues that are going on but just each other’s well-being," he continued.
"If we don’t have our health, we have nothing, so we need to respect each other by wearing a mask. Especially when you cannot social distance, the mask is pretty critical."
Favro also stressed the importance of other precautions, such as adequate handwashing and sanitization of common areas and surfaces.
"We need to continue that because as a society we can’t afford to be in this spiral of a health care epidemic."
BEST PRACTICE
Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said that, while the department supports people's rights to peaceably assemble, "we would like to remind EVERYONE that face coverings should be worn while in public."
She also emphasized that best practice is to maintain a six-foot distance from those who are not part of your immediate household.
"Minimizing gatherings to the extent practicable is going to continue to be an important consideration for the foreseeable future."
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read also stressed the importance of social distancing when people congregate, saying it is state law and the goal is to protect neighbors, friends and family.
"I know this is tough, but the early adoption of mask-wearing in Plattsburgh has saved our region from what was destined to be a big problem here.
"Mask-wearing works, as difficult as it is, but it is a lot better than the alternatives. Let's all do our part so we can keep everybody healthy and our businesses open."
CHALLENGING ROLE
The chief and the sheriff spoke to the challenging role law enforcement plays in a pandemic.
Favro said the biggest obstacle is how far to go when it comes to wearing masks.
He has been in businesses where employees will not enforce mask-wearing — even if they have a sign up indicating they are required — because they do not want to start a fight or argument, or they are afraid to lose business.
"I think, once again, people need to understand that’s where law enforcement can help."
Wearing masks and abiding by other precautions both protects people's health and helps preserve the economy, Favro continued.
"The economic downturn can be just as harmful and if people are reckless and don’t wear the masks and in two months we step backwards, it’s not going to be a good picture."
BE COGNIZANT
Though enforcing executive orders is not an unusual function of the police, Ritter said, enforcing public health guidelines is unique.
"Usually executive orders have more of a law enforcement role or a law enforcement focus so I would say it’s been extremely challenging to try and educate people why wearing a mask is something beneficial for all of us.
"That’s something that it kind of devolves into a political debate, unfortunately."
Ritter said he can only believe that social distancing and wearing masks has helped the area.
"Until we can prove that it’s hurting us, I would encourage all people to be cognizant of those public health guidelines."
The chief thinks this area is a bit removed from what the full force of the pandemic felt like and, now, things are going well.
"It’s a two-week window away from sky-rocketing again."
