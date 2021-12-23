PLATTSBURGH — Officials from the Champlain Valley Educational Services and Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES say neither they nor any of the districts they serve are planning to switch to remote learning after the holiday break.
"Several districts, including CVES, have reviewed protocols and asked staff and students to ensure preparedness following the holiday break if needed," CVES BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey told the Press-Republican.
"This is not indicative of planning to move to remote, only to be prepared."
FEH BOCES Public Information Specialist Jess Collier confirmed that, similarly, all of the districts served by her BOCES were focused on staying open as much as possible.
Davey said local schools and CVES continue to work closely with the Clinton and Essex county health departments on all COVID-related matters, including through weekly check-in meetings. This week's took place Tuesday.
He also noted how, this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul stressed the importance of doing everything possible to keep schools in-person.
"We will continue to update our protocols and work closely with our health departments as the (state Department of Health) guidance is updated," Davey said.
"This includes considering potential recommendations regarding Test to Stay, and other steps as the state’s guidance evolves to help our schools remain in-person as much as possible."
"Test to Stay" is a strategy that allows those who are close contacts of a positive case in a school, but are asymptomatic, to remain in school if they test negative with a rapid test on each school day for seven days after exposure, according to DOH guidance.
