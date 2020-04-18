Officials give update on quarantined apartments

PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Colin Read was troubled to hear another highrise in the City of Plattsburgh was home to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
"I've been asking permission from the state for some time to do what is now the law in Canada," he said.
"I've been requesting that people do not work at more than one extended-care facility. Canada, and Glens Falls, and Burlington, and across the state, are increasingly having terrible problems at their nursing and extended care homes, and I really want to ensure that tragedy does not occur here."
The mayor has attempted to work that language into a citywide executive order, but said it had yet to be OK'd by state officials.
UNDER QUARANTINE
Home to about 100 senior residents, Lake View Towers on Flynn Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh was notified of its confirmed case Thursday and, soon after, Plattsburgh Housing Authority agreed to quarantine the building for 14 days.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure our team and resident safety," Executive Director Mark Hamilton says in a news release.
"I hope the community and our residents understand all we are doing. Complying with the quarantine is the most important thing they can do right now."
RESIDENT NOTIFICATIONS
At a Friday morning virtual news conference, Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said Lake View's residents were notified by representatives of the Health Department, as well as the County Sheriff’s Department.
"Teams went door-to-door to explain the quarantine order and let each of the residents know that county departments and community-based organizations will be available to assist them throughout the quarantine period," Kanoza said.
"This is yet another step that must be taken to protect our community from the health impacts of COVID-19."
RUSSELL BARNARD UPDATE
Last week, the Russell Barnard apartment building on Flynn Avenue, a fellow Plattsburgh Housing Authority property, was placed under quarantine after four positive cases and one suspected case were identified there.
That quarantine went into effect the end of last week, making it halfway complete.
As of Friday afternoon, Hamilton said he didn't know the details of how those patients were healthwise.
"I can say that several of the positive cases from Barnard are now back in their apartment, although in isolation," he told The Press-Republican.
And, the executive director added, to his knowledge, no new COVID-19 cases had been identified at either location.
ON TESTING
At Clinton County's videoed news conference, Kanoza was asked if residents of Lake View Towers and the Russell Barnard Apartments would be tested for the novel coronavirus.
The public health director said, "anyone who needs hospital care will get tested."
"Anybody that is brought in to the hospital in critical or near-critical care will get tested. Otherwise, the action that a person would need to take is the same, regardless of the test results: everyone must remain in their homes and maintain physical distancing regardless of whether or not they are infected or doing well," Kanoza said.
"If you are sick, this will prevent spreading to others and if you are not sick this will prevent you from becoming sick. So again, the answer for this question is stay home. If you require critical care, if your symptoms develop such that you are really not doing well, definitely call 911."
'WITHOUT HESITATION'
Hamilton said there were currently no plans to place its other senior-living quarters under quarantine prior to the notice of a confirmed case.
"All decisions are fluid and based on taking necessary steps to ensure everyone's safety," he said.
"If safety is thought to be compromised, the decision is made without hesitation."
