Officials: Get vaccinated, consult your doctor

PLATTSBURGH — As local hospitals struggle with capacity and COVID levels in the North Country continue to far exceed the numbers from this time last year, elected officials from both sides of the aisle are encouraging residents to get vaccinated or at least speak with their doctors about doing so.
In a statement Monday morning, State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) reiterated his support for the jab, noting that he received his initial two-dose vaccine series in the spring and got his booster two weeks ago.
"From the beginning of the vaccine roll-out I have urged folks to get the shots," he said in a statement.
"I am hoping those who have still not been vaccinated will visit with their doctor and talk about what is the best course of action for their health."
SUBSTANTIAL TRANSMISSION
State-posted data indicated that, as of Sunday, the seven-county North Country region as a whole was an area of substantial transmission of the coronavirus, per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
On Sunday, COVID hospitalizations met the record-high of 127 seen on Jan. 15, 2021 following last year's post-holiday surge; 22 of those patients were in the intensive care unit.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said there were 19 COVID-positive patients in the Plattsburgh facility, five of whom were in the ICU.
CVPH and two other UVM Health Network hospitals, Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, were among the hospitals in the state who, as of Friday, had 10% or less capacity and thus could be subject to limitations on nonessential procedures under a recently-signed executive order.
STOP POLITICIZING
Data compiled by the North Country regional COVID vaccine hub, updated once a week, show that, as of early last week, 62% of the region's total population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 56% had completed a vaccine series.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a Democrat, pointed to how those vaccinated against COVID are more likely to stay out of the hospital than those who are not.
"Especially as more variants evolve, it's crucial to get vaccinated, stay up on booster shots and maintain those practices that have been proven to slow the spread of the virus," he said.
"We want people to be safe and happy. It's simply time to stop politicizing public health and time to get vaccinated."
'IN THIS TOGETHER'
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) similarly pushed everyone to follow the science to get vaccinated, get their booster shots and do their part.
"The alarming rate of COVID cases in the North Country and the eight confirmed cases of the omicron variant in New York state should be a serious reminder that tackling this pandemic is ongoing. We are all in this together.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles "Chuck" Schumer (D-N.Y.) also urged New Yorkers to get boosted as the holiday season begins. Like Rosenquest, he cited how those who get the vaccine are far less likely to be hospitalized or face grave consequences.
“Research shows the unvaccinated population is where the variants have the best chance to form, multiply and spread — and hurt everybody. Getting vaccinated and receiving the booster shot when able is the best thing we can do to protect our families, our communities and our country.”
MORE THAN MYSELF
Simpson pointed to the increase in patients at Glens Falls Hospital, which is located in his district, and how many of them are unvaccinated. He thanked the employees there for their continued commitment to the community's health, as well as county health departments for their hard work.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, a Democrat, said his 84-year-old grandmother lives near Glens Falls. In the same way he is relying on a community response to protect her, he hopes that being vaccinated himself will do the same for someone else.
"Being vaccinated is more than about just protecting myself," the self-identified needle-hater said. "It is an action taken out of love for family and community. This global pandemic should remind us how our actions interconnect our very humanity.
"If you are not vaccinated, I implore you to have a conversation with your chosen health care provider."
HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said getting vaccinated is the best defense against COVID-19.
"As I have advocated for throughout the pandemic, I encourage everybody to get fully vaccinated. Doing so will not only ease demands on our health care systems and professionals, but will also help keep our communities safe.”
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said he had been vaccinated and recently received a booster.
“Health care staff in our region are working under extremely challenging and stressful circumstances," he said. "We need to see the infection rate drop to relieve our hospitals and nursing homes, so I urge everyone to be cautious, to self-quarantine and get tested if you are not feeling well and to talk with your medical provider about getting vaccinated.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said her office encourages North Country residents to talk with their doctors regarding their personal decisions to get vaccinated and has worked with local elected officials to ensure that vaccines are widely available throughout the district.
"Our entire community is grateful to our health care workers, public health officials and first responders who have done truly heroic work throughout the pandemic," Stefanik added, going on to decry vaccine mandates for health care workers, arguing they have caused staffing shortages at a time when experienced professionals are needed most.
GET VACCINATED
All New Yorkers age 5 or older are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Local health agencies, pharmacies and providers are offering COVID vaccines throughout the North Country, whether people are seeking their initial or booster doses.
Resources on where to go and where to pre-register are listed on page A8.
You can also go to vaccinefinder.org/search/ to find clinics and locations by zip code and preferred vaccine, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
BY THE NUMBERS
Tri-county health departments reported two new COVID-related deaths Monday, one each in Essex and Franklin counties.
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said the resident of her county was fully vaccinated but had yet to receive a booster, and was hospitalized prior to passing away.
The fatality totals are now 43 in Essex County and 27 in Franklin County.
Clinton County Health Department reported 197 new cases from Friday through Monday. There were 319 people in isolation and 428 in quarantine.
ECHD posted 91 additional cases and an active total of 174.
Franklin County Public Health's updates shared a collective 200 new cases. As of Monday, 294 people were in isolation.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations and Health Services said five new cases were detected in Akwesasne's southern portion over the weekend, making 21 active cases, four of whom were hospitalized.
An additional 14 tribal members were in quarantine.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.