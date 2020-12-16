PLATTSBURGH - Clinton County saw 17 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases since Monday with two individuals who have recovered.
The county now has 139 active cases, up from 124 on Monday.
About one third of the current active cases are among inmates at Clinton Correctional Facility, the Clinton County Health Department reported.
"We continue to see many close contacts of positive cases becoming positive, as well as many new cases associated with small gatherings and “informal” interactions with friends and family members," a statement said.
FRANKLIN
Franklin County saw 15 new cases and 20 resolved. They now have 149 active cases, down from 154.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is reporting no new active cases of COVID-19 under the Tribe’s jurisdiction and seven relatives in quarantine from contact tracing, a news release said.
There are no hospitalizations and all active cases that were reported last week have resolved.
The free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Clinic resumes at the former-IGA Building tomorrow on Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until tests are gone.
The drive-thru test collection is available for all Akwesasne residents and non-member employees of local businesses and schools. Individuals are encouraged to get tested or retested to help prevent community spread.
Community members and Akwesasne employees may also schedule an individual appointment to receive a free COVID-19 Test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at (518) 521-3322 or Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Massena at (315) 705-0700.
Individuals must call ahead to schedule an appointment. Please bring the appropriate identification.
ESSEX
Essex County had 67 active cases on Tuesday, up from 60.
There were 14 new cases and seven resolved, and one new hospitalization.
Of the new cases, six were from Ticonderoga, two from Moriah and one each from Crown Point, Jay, North Elba, St. Armand and Westport.
Health officials from all three counties continue to urge resident to take precautions against COVID-19. Wash hands, wear a mask, social distance of at least six feet, and avoid large gatherings.
