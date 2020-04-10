ALBANY — Thousands of union members across New York State found out they would not be receiving contractual pay increases after they were frozen by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday.
Among those workers were the corrections officers working in facilities statewide.
In a time when correctional facilities are having to deal with the challenge of preventing and containing the spread of COVID-19 within a prison, New York State Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association President Michael B. Powers said the news was “a slap in the face” to the union’s officers risking disease daily.
“Every single member of our union is essential, going into work every day, putting their own health and the health of their families in jeopardy,” Powers said. “In fact, some of our quarantined members have been ordered back to work early. Simply put, we will not stand for this.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), a former corrections officer himself, echoed some of Powers’ sentiments in a statement Thursday, saying that the guards have been facing potentially dangerous and life-threatening situations since the pandemic began.
“There is never a good time to stop pay raises, but especially now in this time, when we are depending on these employees who have been working tirelessly and knowingly in harm’s way,” Jones said.
He added that he would actively work to retroactively see these pay raises instituted.
A statement from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) reiterated many of Jones’ statements
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have put their personal health and the health of their families on the line as essential employees, without any hazard pay,” Stefanik said. “They deserve to be rightfully compensated at any time, but especially when they are deemed essential workers and are, in many cases, directly exposed to COVID-19.”
