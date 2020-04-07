Officials comment on no-export order's impact on U.S.-Canada relationship

PLATTSBURGH — Interfering with the back and forth interaction between the U.S. and Canada with regard to health care products and services would be "an act of terrible self-harm," the local chamber leader says.
In a presidential memorandum issued Friday, President Donald Trump directed U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to use "any and all authority" under the Defense Production Act to stop the export of N-95 masks and other respirators as well as surgical masks, gloves or surgical gloves to other countries, including Canada.
"Time and again, we end up dealing with Canada being swept into various restrictions on trade," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said in a statement.
"Canada and the U.S. have highly-integrated manufacturing and supply chains.
We make things together and, as neighbors, must always address such things as this pandemic together."
HOPE FOR RIGHT OUTCOME
Douglas advised against interfering "with the back and forth interaction between Canada and the U.S. in connection with health care products and services."
He noted that hundreds of Canadian nurses, doctors and other health care professionals currently fill a need in North Country hospitals.
"The dynamic in this situation between Canada and the U.S. has no similarity to legitimate concerns regarding China or perhaps other global locations," Douglas said.
"We know urgent conversations are underway and hope the right outcome is reached, for the good of Americans and Canadians together."
PPE SHORTAGES
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said the region's relationship with Canada "is exceptional and will continue to be."
"We are facing difficult PPE shortages in my district and throughout our country," she continued.
"I have been in contact with the Canadian ambassador throughout this COVID-19 crisis to ensure we are working together to address PPE shortages in both my district and our neighbors to the North.
Our priority moving forward is to increase our American and North American manufacturing capabilities so that we are no longer dependent on China for production of life-saving products whether they are drugs, ventilators or PPE."
SHORT-SIGHTED
Stefanik's predecessor, Plattsburgh attorney Bill Owens, said ensuring the U.S. has adequate supplies of PPE and ventilators makes sense.
But he argued that Trump's order arose out of a "tiff" with 3M, a major manufacturer of N-95 masks, and "fails to recognize that we are importing significant quantities of these supplies from China."
"Due to the nature of this pandemic it is likely we will need to continue to rely on other countries that have production capacity to aid the U.S," Owens said.
"Unfortunately, this reflects the short-sighted nature of this administration."
Calls by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other heads of state to try to work together make more short- and long-term sense, Owens continued.
"Then again, if this administration began preparations in January when they had intelligence warning of this likely situation, much of this chaos could have been avoided.
I guess it’s more in the public interest to let your friends sell stock and avoid any losses."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.