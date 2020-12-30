PLATTSBURGH — Due to the state's continued 10 p.m. curfew for in-person service at bars and restaurants, New Year's Eve will likely be completely ruined for Bobby's Lounge, owner Robert Hall says.
But as both a bar owner and Area 10 Clinton County legislator, he has a greater concern.
"The part that scares me the most is I think there's going to be house parties," he told The Press-Republican Tuesday.
Such events that do not enforce COVID-19 precautions including mask-wearing and social distancing could spread the virus even more as the holiday season continues.
AVOID CELEBRATIONS
Clinton County saw a pandemic high of 242 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Clinton County Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said residents are urged to take the necessary preventive steps to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community, especially the most vulnerable.
"This would include avoiding New Year’s celebrations," she continued. "Stay home and celebrate with the family members you live with."
Flynn's agency additionally encourages residents to:
• Wear masks that cover both their noses and mouths.
• Watch their distance and keep six feet between themselves and others.
• Avoid crowds and gatherings.
• Wash their hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer with 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Stay home if they are sick.
• Reduce contact with people that don’t live in their households as much as possible.
VERY QUIET NIGHT
In a typical year, Hall said, people do not get to the South Catherine Street lounge for New Year's Eve until around 9:30 or 10 p.m., after they have gone out to dinner.
Free hors d'oeuvres are normally put out, and small bottles of champagne passed around. Many years the night, which Hall compared to St. Patrick's Day in terms of busyness, has also featured a deejay.
"They stay right until two o'clock," Hall said. "Needless to say, that's not going to happen."
This year, he anticipates a "very, very, very quiet" New Year's Eve.
"If there’s five or six or 10 people in Bobby’s Lounge that night, by 10 p.m., I'm going to be surprised, very surprised."
STAY HEALTHY
Hall noted that the bar has not been getting its typical Friday and Saturday night crowds, since people do not usually arrive until 8 p.m., only to be asked to leave at 9:30 p.m. to abide by the state's curfew.
And he also finds himself having to replenish food and other supplies much less frequently.
Bobby's Lounge is a small bar with regular clientele.
"On a Friday night, the majority of the people walk in, they hug somebody, they kiss somebody, ask how've you been," Hall said. "That doesn’t happen anymore. It’s nobody’s fault but the disease."
Hall is sad and disappointed that more vaccines have not made their way to the North Country yet, especially given the older population in places like Clinton County.
In a message to his patrons, he urged them to stay safe, wear their masks and maintain social distancing as they celebrate New Year's.
"We do not need this COVID spreading. I want my customers to stay healthy and I wish them a Happy New Year."
