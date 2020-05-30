PLATTSBURGH — While North Country officials were pleased with the news that the region could move forward with Phase 2 of reopening after all, several expressed the need for improved communications from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office moving forward.
"New York State needs to communicate better to limit any future confusion and anxieties that we experienced today," Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"We still have two more phases to go and we have to build upon what we learned and we have to make sure that we have the right information in a timely manner so that it can be communicated widely to the public."
'THREW US FOR A LOOP'
Officials and business owners in the North Country were surprised and frustrated Thursday when Cuomo announced that, before Phase 2 of reopening could begin, "international experts" would have to review eligible regions' health-related metrics and give the go-ahead.
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said that regional control rooms overseeing reopening had been pleased with their communications with Cuomo's office — up until Thursday.
"We're suddenly getting a hard stop. There are panels and experts we never heard about. It threw us completely for a loop."
Cuomo announced early Friday afternoon that experts had reviewed the data and that the North Country and four other regions could enter Phase 2.
MOVE FORWARD
In state leadership's defense, Gillilland continued, this is a pandemic, which none of them have been through before, so there are going to be stops, starts and mistakes made.
"We will take a look at this last 24 hours as a hiccup, ... but we’ve got to keep moving forward because we need to keep hope in the communities that we’re recovering."
Reopening will get more complicated since the businesses opening in later phases, including restaurants and recreation, could create increased vulnerability to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gillilland said.
"We have to make sure that these communication problems are fixed before we get to that level."
Franklin County Legislature Chair Donald Dabiew (D-District 5) concurred that each successive phase will be harder than the one prior.
But he expressed optimism that, if people continue to follow the guidelines, the region will get to Phases 3 and 4.
The openings have two prongs, Gillilland said: getting businesses operating again and boosting communities' morale.
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) agreed.
"It's about getting back to work and some semblance of normalcy even with the guidelines. That’s what’s this is about.”
'FAILED LEADERSHIP'
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was not in a forgiving mood after Cuomo announced the regions could move forward with Phase 2, characterizing the delay as "failed leadership."
"The governor caused mass confusion and widespread, bipartisan outrage from elected officials, community leaders and small businesses for arbitrarily moving the goal posts for entering into Phase 2 of re-opening our economy,” she said in a statement.
“Throughout this health and economic crisis, we have seen again and again that Governor Cuomo and his team walk back their failed policies, change the goal posts arbitrarily and lack basic communication skills with local leaders and communities across the State."
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) similarly noted a pattern of the governor making announcements about how things will move forward, then rethinking things when people react negatively, and said it has become a problem.
He argued that the phased reopening was the governor's program: Cuomo had laid out the phases, divided the state into regions and provided a road map for them to follow.
“If there’s one thing people don’t like, it’s when you change the rules in the middle of the game."
Though pleased that the five regions were allowed to begin Phase 2, Stec believed the confusion could have been avoided.
"This last 24 hours does not inspire confidence in the executive."
'BETTER COMMUNICATION'
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said that, over the past week, his office had been working to get guidance for businesses set to reopen in Phase 2.
So when the news came out Thursday that Phase 2 would be delayed, it was "a smack in the head," and there has not been a clear answer as to why it happened, Jones said.
"It was just a lot of confusion and a lot of angst and anxiety for nothing.
"We need better communication. We need to know what’s going on."
Jones thanked local officials for their hard work in making sure the region meets the metrics.
"We have a long way to go, but this is another step and I know that we will continue to open up in a safe manner."
HEALTH FIRST
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said Friday morning that the city is not consulted and plays no decision-making role in the reopening process, but can determine each phase's most vulnerable sectors and try to provide guidance and, at times, personal protective equipment.
Throughout this week, Read has been distributing PPE to hair stylists, a group incredibly concerned about client safety.
Following the governor's announcement, Read noted the region's success with regard to COVID-19 and was optimistic about its management of the virus going forward.
"I know opening makes many residents anxious, but I have confidence that our city puts our health before anything else, and that we have figured out ways to maintain our lives and our livelihoods."
SALES TAX
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said the county will not know the full impact of the PAUSE order's first full month on sales tax, the county's primary revenue source, for another month or two.
"But every opportunity people will have to make purchases will help generate more sales tax revenue.
"Clinton County headed into the shutdown in a strong fiscal position and we haven't been as hard hit as other counties," Davis continued, "but we are being fiscally prudent in all financial decisions we are making to have the least amount of impact on county taxpayers."
GOOD NEWS
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said, while the unexpected delay was frustrating, the green light signified the good news that the North Country continues to perform well on the health-related criteria and its Phase 2 businesses and organizations can re-open or expand.
"Profound thanks to our health care system, our county health departments and most of all our regional residents for bringing us to this next stage."
He reminded businesses opening up that they must follow state guidelines, which includes affirming online to the guidelines for their respective sectors and having a COVID-19 safety plan available.
Affirmations and plan templates can be found at forward.ny.gov, and all the chamber's safety training webinars are available at northcountrychamber.com.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.