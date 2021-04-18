Officials applaud graduation guidance

PLATTSBURGH — North Country officials welcomed the news that Gov. Andrew Cuomo put out guidance that will allow in-person high school and college graduation ceremonies this year.
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) who, with other legislators, sent a letter to Cuomo advocating for the instructions in March, said commencement is a moment you can't get back, and acknowledged the disappointment of graduates who could not participate in in-person ceremonies last year.
"Given what we’ve learned about COVID, the vaccinations taking place and better weather ahead allowing ceremonies to take place outside, I am very happy schools can start planning with confidence," he said in a statement.
HEALTH PROTOCOLS
Cuomo's office announced the guidance Monday, putting its timeline almost two months ahead of last year, when instructions came out June 7.
The ceremonies, which will be allowed starting May 1, must abide by health and safety protocols including face masks, social distancing and health screenings. Permitted attendance is determined by whether the event is outside or inside, and how large it is.
For example, large-scale outdoor ceremonies of more than 500 people are to be limited to 20 percent capacity. That's applicable to venues with a total capacity of 2,500 or more, the governor's office said.
At the other end of the spectrum, small-scale indoor ceremonies of up to 100 people, or two attendees per student, are to be limited to 50 percent capacity. Proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests or completed immunizations are optional.
LIFELONG MEMORY
Assemblymen D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) co-signed the letter with Stec. Simpson additionally signed onto a letter from the Assembly Republican conference pressing for the guidance.
Simpson said the letters were a result of grassroots advocacy from students and parents and "prove time and time again that people have a strong voice."
"I am very excited that students will experience the true rite of passage and lifelong memory of graduation," he continued, adding that he hopes to also see a reversal of restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Both Simpson and Jones acknowledged the students and families unable to engage in formal ceremonies last year.
"I am hopeful that this guidance will allow students and their families to celebrate in a more traditional way," Jones said, "and I look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the classes of 2021 in the upcoming weeks."
FLEXIBILITY
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun expressed gratitude for the updated guidance, noting the frustration school leaders felt last spring due to a lack of clear direction.
"My initial impression of this new guidance is that it will provide us with more than sufficient flexibility to have a nice graduation ceremony — as our students and their families deserve."
Like last year, Lebrun said, student leaders will have a central voice in graduation planning and the district will work to accommodate their desires where possible. He added that he would be pleased if an outdoor ceremony at Plattsburgh High School could be repeated, but with greatly expanded attendance.
"Graduation planning conversations with the senior class officers and advisor will take place soon, and I'm excited about what will emerge."
COLLEGES' PLANS
Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale said his college's initial plans to host a drive-up graduation Friday, May 14, remain in place.
SUNY Plattsburgh announced plans last week to host and livestream five smaller in-person ceremonies on Saturday, May 15 at the Plattsburgh State Field House. Only Class of 2021 seniors and graduate students may attend, and they will be separated based on major and school.
Per state requirements, all participants must present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.
Ken Knelly, executive director of communications and public affairs at the college, said SUNY Plattsburgh is set to continue with those plans, indicating no changes will be made in light of the state's guidance.
Regarding whether outdoor ceremonies had been considered to allow for more people, including non-student attendees, Knelly said the college's outdoor spaces do not have seating capacity or a set up like a football stadium. Additionally, weather and other factors "worked against that option."
DEFEATS PURPOSE
Mataeo Smith, a senior newspaper journalism major at SUNY Plattsburgh, previously told The Press-Republican that he wanted an in-person graduation. On Wednesday, he said he understands that it is not possible to have a normal ceremony.
"But the fact that our families can’t physically come even if they're vaccinated, that they cannot physically be there, I feel like that defeats the purpose of having an in-person graduation because they have to see us on video."
Smith said he has made the decision not to participate in one of the ceremonies, though his mom is working to convince him to walk so she can watch him over the livestream.
He would have wanted each graduate to have one or two guests, adding he feels the current plans are not a true compromise.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.