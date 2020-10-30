Official: Virus spike was ‘week from hell’

PLATTSBURGH — As of Thursday morning, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County had decreased from 48 last week down to 26.
"Last week was the week from hell," Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said at Wednesday's Clinton County Legislature meeting.
From Monday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 24, the county saw 42 new positive cases, an all-new record and almost triple the typical weekly case count, he added.
"That's not a record I'd like to break again."
'CAN'T WASTE TIME'
Kanoza noted two clusters, one at SUNY Plattsburgh to which more than 30 cases were linked, and another at Clinton Correctional Facility that had spread to 14 inmates.
"We are seeing recoveries from a lot of those."
Wednesday saw three new lab-confirmed cases: one a SUNY Plattsburgh student, another a college student who came home to the area, and the third a general member of the community, Kanoza said.
"That’s what we expect to see this time of year because people are inside, they’re not outside as much as they are during the summer where we’re having zeros, ones and twos every day."
Kanoza commended the county's contact tracing team for the speed with which they approached the clusters.
"You can’t waste time. You’ve got to pin down the contacts, the contact tracing. You’ve got to do it and identify who needs to go in quarantine."
As of Wednesday, just two positive COVID-19 cases were in University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Kanoza added.
"Our number one goal is to not let the hospital be overwhelmed. That’s the key."
NOT EXPECTED
Due to the large spike, the Clinton County Health Department has had to ramp up its isolation, quarantine and contact tracing capabilities.
"We were caught a little short-sighted by this; nobody expected a threefold spike increase in one week," Kanoza said.
He noted that the agency has reached out to its partners to provide assistance, including the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, and had moved staff from within its department over to the health care services division, which oversees isolation and quarantine.
Kanoza added that CCHD is also looking into working with SUNY Plattsburgh University Police, who are contact tracing-trained, to help them next semester.
"We’re looking at multiple areas of improvement to help us get through these big spikes. Other than that, we’re doing quite well."
GOOD TESTING NUMBERS
SUNY Plattsburgh completed 2,000 pooled tests last week, Kanoza said, noting that in the recent past that helped to identify COVID-19-positive students quite well.
The college is currently working to provide departure testing for all its students before they leave for Thanksgiving break to ensure they are not bringing the coronavirus to their home areas.
"They will be online for the balance of the semester to finish up in December," and will be tested again either before or as soon as they arrive back on campus for the spring semester, Kanoza said.
Supplemental testing at the county-owned building located at 213 Connecticut Rd. is generating about 30 to 80 tests per day, he continued.
The county at large typically does 300 to 500 tests most days of the week, with slower days coming in around 150.
"That’s CVPH, Hudson Headwaters, WellNow, they’re all combining to give us some really good numbers of testing," Kanoza said.
WASTEWATER
Kanoza credited the city with starting to test its wastewater for prevalence of COVID-19.
"The goal is to move from just the sewer plant, where the samples are being taken now … and move upstream and see if we can test parts of the city into different zones to find out where it might be hot, might not be."
Though there is a lag in reporting time associated with that method, it can be useful for deciphering when COVID-19 rates are ramping up or ramping down in a given population, Kanoza said.
"It is a very useful tool if you know how to work it right."
