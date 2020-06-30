SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health will conduct an off-peak COVID-19 testing clinic on Tuesday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Long Lake Central School, 20 School Rd., Long Lake.
To schedule an appointment, please contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies, a news release said.
Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. the release said. Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required.
Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody.
Adirondack Health’s expanded testing efforts will continue for the foreseeable future, subject to the continued availability of COVID-19 test kits, the release said.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.