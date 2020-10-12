PLATTSBURGH — An off-campus SUNY Plattsburgh student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an email sent to the campus community by university President Dr. Alexander Enyedi, the individual is following prescribed quarantine protocols and the Clinton County Health Department is engaged in contact tracing to reach those who may have been in close contact with the individual.
It was the first case associated with the campus community since Aug. 22 and the third overall.
Continuing to follow health and safety protocols such as face coverings and social distancing remains critical, the letter said, with just six weeks of classes remaining on campus and the number of cases in Clinton County as a whole have risen.
Pooled COVID-19 testing will continue on campus Wednesday with more than 1,000 students.
The latest data and other details are online at plattsburgh.edu/covid-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.