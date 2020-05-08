Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.