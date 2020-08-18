NYS gym guidelines take shape

PLATTSBURGH — Gyms and fitness centers were the next to be cleared for business in the Empire State, to reopen no sooner than Aug. 24, but some guidelines left Eclipse Fitness Owner Terry Meron apprehensive.
"For those of us that are really into exercise and have read enormously about its benefits, I think Gov. Cuomo didn't give enough credit to what exercise can do for people," he told the Press-Republican.
"It saves lives; it's a preventative medicine. That's what was missing in the governor's analysis of this."
THE GUIDELINES
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced industry-wide guidelines via a Monday morning press conference.
The protocols limited gym capacities, and classes, to no more than 33 percent and required gym-goers sign in at the door, endure a health screening and wear a face covering at all times.
Owners were to install the high-quality air filters required at indoor shopping malls, rated MERV-13 or higher, create a six-foot separation between equipment, provide sanitation stations and up cleaning protocols.
ENFORCEMENT
Local governments were obligated to inspect gyms and fitness centers for compliance.
"The gyms are going to say that these are difficult guidelines — and they are," Gov. Cuomo said Monday. "Compliance is what I am concerned about."
With inspections in mind, the governor said localities could decide to delay reopenings an extra week, until Monday, Sept. 2.
When asked if it would be the department in charge of such inspections, the Clinton County Health Department said they didn't have a comment at this time.
"(The department) is aware of Gov. Cuomo’s recent update regarding the opening of gyms, but we are currently awaiting detailed guidance from the state," the department told the Press-Republican Monday afternoon.
"We will provide additional information as it becomes available."
READY TO GO
Meron said Eclipse Fitness, connected to the Comfort Inn & Suites off Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh, had been prepped for the guidelines before they were even released.
"We've been very aware of the recommendations," he said. "We've been incorporating them every time that we see something."
Required air filters were installed, added sanitation systems were ready to go and equipment was set up with social distancing in mind, the gym owner said.
Though weight machines and other stations were now situated 6-feet apart, the same couldn't be said for Eclipse's cardio machines.
"We did what most gyms are doing and are having an 'every other' policy," Meron said. "I think we're producing a safe environment."
The gym was also prepared to log in its members and perform health screenings.
MASK CONCERNS
Meron thought the state's guidance on face coverings needed some work when it came to indoor fitness centers.
Not only had recent studies implied the ineffectiveness of some coverings, like neck gaiters and bandannas, but entities like the World Health Organization had attested masks weren't safe during workouts, Meron said.
WHO has widely shared its take on the dilemma, stating publicly, "People should not wear masks while exercising." Concerns have related to possible breathing issues, as well as the promotion of microorganism growth due to masks becoming wet from sweat.
Meron said he was an avid mask wearer, wearing one with four layers and a filter, but thought masks and workouts would not be a good combination, as he has tried it himself.
"In an intense exercise, I can't take in enough oxygen," he said. "The more intensely you exercise, the more oxygen you have to consume; a mask during a high-intensity exercise could be really difficult."
The gym owner also expressed concern with enforcement.
"I'm anxious to see the guidelines on that," he added. "I've seen some other states make you wear them when you come in and then recommend wearing them at all times, but don't mandate it; I think it's going to be really tough to do that."
'THE LOWEST OCCUPANCY'
When asked if the 33 percent occupancy limit was going to be manageable at Eclipse, Meron said, "No."
The gym owner said, for businesses, there was always a "breakeven" point.
"When there are these low, low occupancy rates, then, as a businessperson, the risk is that you may not get to breakeven and worsen your losses by opening, rather than benefiting," he said.
"This is the lowest occupancy, I think, that I've seen out of any of the businesses."
BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS
Meron thought limiting the industry to only 33 percent occupancy, as well as some of the other guidelines, came from the mindset of someone who "doesn't understand the benefits of exercise."
It was his belief that exercise could help prevent respiratory illnesses, like those connected to COVID-19.
"I think the benefits far outweigh any risks," he said of health benefits. "I'm 71 years old and I don't act like it. I attribute that to exercise and proper nutrition."
MOVIE THEATERS DISCUSSION
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the news to reopen gyms was "welcome."
"In recent weeks, it has been understandable that the handful of business types still not allowed to re-open have been increasingly frustrated, approaching five months of shutdown while most other businesses are re-opened at least partially," he says in a statement.
"We remind area gyms as well as hotels who are waiting to reopen their fitness centers that they must go to the New York Forward website, affirm their commitment to the guidelines and create a compliant safety plan using the template there."
Douglas said the chamber was encouraging progress on the remaining guidelines for other industries that have yet to get the green light to reopen. One of the most discussed has been movie theaters.
When asked about those industries that remained closed, Gov. Cuomo said the rationale was their level of risk.
"On a relative scale, a movie theater is less essential and poses a high risk," he explained during Monday's press conference. "It is congregate, it's one ventilation system, you're seated there for a long period of time."
Even if they were at 50 percent capacity, Cuomo added, it was "a risky situation."
"We're saying gyms, for most New Yorkers, are more essential than movie theaters."
