NYS gym guidelines take shape

PHOTO PROVIDEDAn Eclipse Fitness trainer runs a socially distanced workout class at the gym’s parking lot within Consumer Square in the Town of Plattsburgh. Eclipse, owned by Terry Meron and connected to the Comfort Inn and Suites, has been closed for indoor use since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s March PAUSE order. On Monday, the gym and fitness center industry received state guidelines for its reopening, to happen no sooner than Monday, Aug. 24. Facilities were limited to 33 percent max capacity and were required to up cleaning protocols and install MERV-13 rated air filters. Gym-goers would need to check in and wear masks at all times.