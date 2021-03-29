ALBANY — Starting Tuesday, New Yorkers age 30 or older will be eligible to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
That will expand to include residents age 16 or older on April 6, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted is well ahead of the White House's May 1 deadline.
"As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind," he said in a statement.
"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines."
So far, two million doses have been administered at state-run mass vaccination sites, and more than nine million have been given throughout the state.
Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and advised not to show up at vaccination sites without appointments, a press release said.
More information will be added to this report.
