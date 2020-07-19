ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in New York with the coronavirus continued to drop to one of the lowest levels since the pandemic began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
There were at least 720 people hospitalized in the state, the lowest since March 18 and down slightly from Saturday, Cuomo said. The number of deaths in the state rose slightly to 13.
Daily statewide statistics show New York with more than 500 newly confirmed cases, representing about 1% of all tests performed. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But the Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices adopted to stop the spread of the virus.
“I know it’s tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Cuomo has been particularly critical of bars flouting outbreak control regulations and large, festive crowds along city streets. He announced a crackdown Thursday on bars and restaurants across the state.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday about a news report describing block-party like crowds in Queens. He called it “unacceptable” and promised to make sure city restaurants comply with rules.
“New Yorkers have made too many sacrifices to fight COVID-19,” the Democratic mayor said on Twitter. “We can’t let up now.”
Cuomo announced Friday that New York City is set to begin a scaled-down version of the fourth phase of the statewide reopening process Monday that will allow movie and TV crews to film, zoos to welcome reduced crowds and professional sports teams to play to empty seats. However, the governor said the city can’t have “any additional indoor activity” in places like malls and museums because of coronavirus transmission risks.
Under that guidance, the Wildlife Conservation Society announced Saturday it plans to open outdoor exhibits at the Bronx Zoo, the Central Park Zoo and its other two zoos in the city, but will postpone the previously planned reopening of the New York Aquarium.
More than 25,000 people have died statewide since the outbreak began.
